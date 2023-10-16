Unleash Your Creativity and Win a Trip to Dubai with the OPPO Faces of Naija Campaign

OPPO Nigeria launches the “OPPO Faces of Naija” campaign, a tribute to the creativity and vibrant spirit of Nigeria. The campaign features stars Beauty Tukura, Eric Knewkeed, Ballyqueen, Ayanfe, and more. OPPO invites you on a visual journey to capture your essence in a portrait that reflects your love of our innovative technology. The rewards are extraordinary.

Capturing Moments, Creating Memories:

OPPO is calling all creatives! Share a clear and captivating portrait photo that showcases your unique style and love for OPPO technology. Tag @OPPONigeria and use the hashtag #OPPOfacesofNaija. Share why you adore OPPO and what makes their technology the perfect match for your life. Let your voice be heard and be featured in their next campaign!

A Grand Prize Worth the Click

The creativity that sparks from these portraits will be rewarded! The esteemed panel of judges will select the most imaginative entry, and the lucky winner will embark on an unforgettable journey to Dubai, capturing the stunning vistas with an OPPO camera. Runner-ups will also win amazing gifts.

Runner Ups: Surprises Await

Runner-ups will also receive a treasure trove of goodies, including cutting-edge accessories such as OPPO wireless earbuds and OPPO smartwatches, as well as exclusive OPPO merchandise such as t-shirts, hats, and water bottles. It’s our way of saying thank you for being part of this extraordinary journey.

Hurry, Time is Ticking:

The #OPPOFacesofNaija campaign is your chance to win amazing prizes and showcase your creativity and love of OPPO technology. Entries close on October 23rd, so be sure to read the terms and conditions and submit your entry today

Grab your OPPO, strike a pose, and let your face tell a compelling story that deserves to be shared. #OPPOfacesofNaija

Note: Terms and conditions apply. Visit OPPO for more details details.

