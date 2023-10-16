Connect with us

Promotions

Unleash Your Creativity and Win a Trip to Dubai with the OPPO Faces of Naija Campaign

Culture Events Promotions

Globacom's Continued Support: Ofala Festival Shines Bright in 2023

Events Promotions

Showcase of Brilliance & Oratory Skills at The Union Bank Sponsored TVC Female Debate Championship

Culture Events Promotions

Nigerian Culture Day at the American International School of Lagos Celebrates the Tribes of the Delta region

Promotions

Access Holdings & ART X Collective Launch 2023 Prize for Emerging African Artists

Events Promotions

Less than 24 Hours: Glenfiddich Experimental Night Awaits

Events Promotions

TECNO x BBNaija All-Stars Meet and Greet: Housemates Connect, Win Big, and Celebrate in Style

Events Inspired News Promotions

Veuve Clicquot Announces the Winners of the Bold Woman Award In Nigeria

Events News Promotions

TVC Communications Women’s Network set to host 2nd Edition of Female Debate Championship

Events News Promotions

Africa Creative Market 2023: Elevating Collaboration, Innovation, and Intellectual Property Protection for Africans

Promotions

Unleash Your Creativity and Win a Trip to Dubai with the OPPO Faces of Naija Campaign

Avatar photo

Published

25 mins ago

 on

OPPO Nigeria launches the “OPPO Faces of Naija” campaign, a tribute to the creativity and vibrant spirit of Nigeria. The campaign features stars Beauty Tukura, Eric Knewkeed, Ballyqueen, Ayanfe, and more. OPPO invites you on a visual journey to capture your essence in a portrait that reflects your love of our innovative technology. The rewards are extraordinary.

Capturing Moments, Creating Memories:
OPPO is calling all creatives! Share a clear and captivating portrait photo that showcases your unique style and love for OPPO technology. Tag @OPPONigeria and use the hashtag #OPPOfacesofNaija. Share why you adore OPPO and what makes their technology the perfect match for your life. Let your voice be heard and be featured in their next campaign!

A Grand Prize Worth the Click
The creativity that sparks from these portraits will be rewarded! The esteemed panel of judges will select the most imaginative entry, and the lucky winner will embark on an unforgettable journey to Dubai, capturing the stunning vistas with an OPPO camera. Runner-ups will also win amazing gifts.

Runner Ups: Surprises Await
Runner-ups will also receive a treasure trove of goodies, including cutting-edge accessories such as OPPO wireless earbuds and OPPO smartwatches, as well as exclusive OPPO merchandise such as t-shirts, hats, and water bottles. It’s our way of saying thank you for being part of this extraordinary journey.

Hurry, Time is Ticking:
The #OPPOFacesofNaija campaign is your chance to win amazing prizes and showcase your creativity and love of OPPO technology. Entries close on October 23rd, so be sure to read the terms and conditions and submit your entry today

Grab your OPPO, strike a pose, and let your face tell a compelling story that deserves to be shared. #OPPOfacesofNaija

Note: Terms and conditions apply. Visit OPPO for more details details.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Oyindamola Olajide: The Best Hacks To Help You Give Budget-Friendly Gifts in This Economy

J.T. Opemipo: Finding Love Beyond Mills & Boons (2)

Chibueze Damian (Baba Akara) Talks to Us About Selling Street Food for 25 Years in Today’s Doing Life With…

Smart Emmanuel: Learning to Reinforce Your Resilience During Trying Times

Ndam Ponzing: How BellaNaija Weddings Has Become My Source of Inspiration
css.php