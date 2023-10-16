Connect with us

Anny Robert Unveils “The Confluence” in Collaboration with Johnnie Walker

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In a celebration of ingenuity and culture, Walkers Mix, a platform dedicated to nurturing and spotlighting Nigeria’s creative talents, played host to the private exhibition of “The Confluence” by Anny Robert. The visionary photographer showcased his ability to capture Nigeria’s essence using his lens as a portal into the nation’s soul.

The exhibition takes us on a visceral voyage through the beauty of different Nigerian crafts, from traditional facial scarification to iconic hairstyles and unique architecture. Each image is an ode to Nigeria’s legacy and the enduring cultures of its people.

“With this collection, I did something unique. To tell a story of our diversity as a country. I not only captured the many ethnic groups, but this collection also fuses all my disparate styles into a unique whole that comes together  beautifully.” Anny Robert

The celebration continues with a public showcase of The Confluence on Friday, October 13, 2023. This event is open to all art enthusiasts, providing a unique opportunity for a broader audience to experience the creative brilliance captured by Anny Robert.

Walkers Mix is driven by Johnnie Walker’s commitment to support the nation’s creative economy, embodying the essence of “Keep Walking, where every step signifies progress and the pursuit of excellence.

For more information, visit @johnniewalkerng

#KeepWalking #WalkersMixwithAnnyRobert #WalkersMixIndependenceEdition

Sponsored Content

