Global Tech Africa partners with leading organizations to redefine the African tech landscape

Global Tech Africa (GTA) has announced a strategic alliance with leading organizations in creativity, technology, and innovation. The partnership is poised to redefine the African landscape and accelerate the growth of these sectors. The partner organizations include the Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe (HOW) Foundation, Wigwe University, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Ascend Studios Foundation, and Future Map Africa.

The initiative is poised to transform the African tech landscape through its partnerships with key stakeholders, including the Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the United States (U.S) Consulate, Venture Garden Group, HOW Foundation, Wigwe University, Business Sweden and RivExcel Health, is set to revolutionize the tech industry in Africa.

The GTA event will be held from November 16-19, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria to propel tech innovation in Africa. Empowering tech, fostering knowledge-sharing, and driving regional progress.

The event kickoff on the 16th of November 2023 with an exclusive invitation-only event for industry leaders and innovators to share ideas and insights. The main event opens to the public from November 17-19, 2023. This collaboration brings together key stakeholders to usher in a new era of creativity, technological advancement, and collaborative progress.

We recognize the pivotal role of technology education, especially for the talented young individuals within our creative sector. Our upcoming technology conference, in collaboration with NITDA and Ascend Studios, will serve as catalysts for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and best practices. This endeavour will propel the creative industry within Nigeria and resonate across the entire continent, stated Dr Herbert Wigwe, Founder of HOW Foundation and Wigwe University, outlining his vision during a press conference.

The Global Tech Africa Conference aims to unlock areas of mutual growth opportunities in Africa’s digital economy. It will serve as a catalyst for partnerships and collaborations between the private, public, and development sectors, fostering investments in crucial areas including technology infrastructure, tech talent capacity development, start-up funding and incubation, and promoting women and girls’ participation in technology.

GTA, as a platform, aligns with NITDA's goals by promoting trade acceleration, networking opportunities, and international visibility. This collaboration aims to harness talent for economic impact, foster innovation, create jobs, and export technology abroad, shared Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General of NITDA,

emphasizing the ambitious plans in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication to train 3 million Nigerians across 36 states in the next four years.

Dr. Inya Lawal, the Founder of Ascend Studios Foundation and GTA’s implementation partner expressed her gratitude for the collaboration, highlighting the revolutionary impact of the partnership.

The involvement of academia, government, and development sectors signifies a transformative initiative. With the Ascend Studios Foundation also on board, the collaboration ensures comprehensive support, driving positive changes in Nigeria’s creative and technology ecosystem, she stated.

The conference will provide a unique platform for African and international stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and innovate, propelling Africa towards becoming a global tech hub

Ahmad Shuaibu, Executive Trustee, FutureMap Foundation, reiterated the organization’s commitment to leveraging technological innovation for economic growth and sustainable communities. He stated that with the support of NITDA, HOW Foundation, Ascend Studios, and others, Future Map Africa aims to advocate for resources, identify industry talents, and nurture the next generation of creative leaders through GTA.

