World-Class Faculty to Headline Dr. Abiola Salami International Leadership Summit

The 2023 Dr Abiola Salami International Leadership Summit in Nairobi, Kenya will bring together senior leaders from the private, public, and social sectors across Africa.

Headlining this edition is Harvard Professor & US Airforce, Retired Brigadier General, Prof. Dana Born. According to her,

I am excited to join other leaders at the Dr. Abiola Salami International Leadership (DASIL) BootCamp on this journey of continuous learning and leadership at this boot camp. I will be sharing some insights from my recent Harvard Business Review article and more on Authentic Leadership.

About The Dr. Abiola Salami International Leadership (DASIL) BootCamp

The Dr. Abiola Salami International Leadership (DASIL) BootCamp is conceived on the two philosophies of peak performance: (1) excellence is the minimum standard (2) historical performance is a launchpad, not the standard.

According to the Convener, Dr Abiola Salami,

Leadership performance is under threat. Many leaders are recording mediocre performance – some due to burnout, and some due to past success. In addition, other leaders deliver mediocre performance due to inadequate leadership education and some due to an ineffective outside-in approach that primarily transfers responsibility for action to others. Therefore, we have curated this leadership bootcamp to equip these leaders with strategies to navigate complex challenges and deliver peak performance for their organizations, reshape their industries as we together build Africa to a great continent.

Faculty

The main faculty for this edition comprises Prof. Dana Born of Harvard University; Dr. Mosun Belo Olusoga, 1st female Chairman of Access Bank; and Dr. Abiola Salami, World-class Performance Strategist.

Through a rich faculty, advanced studies in critical areas and a series of activities, DASIL presents Senior Leaders with the opportunity to reflect, restrategize, rejuvenate and reskill for peak performance.

What Participants Will Get

Participants will be treated to a luxury experience at the 2023 Dr. Abiola Salami International Leadership Summit, including a leadership assessment, 5-star accommodations, welcome and closing meals, the opportunity to interact with high-level faculty, high-quality training materials, ample opportunities to network with other senior leaders, and a safari fun site visit in Nairobi.

For inquiries, please reach out to Prisca: Phone: +2349091234567 Email: [email protected]

Sponsored Content