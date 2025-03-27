Exquisite Magazine and the Africa Women’s CEO Network are set to release their Annual Power List

Exquisite Magazine, in partnership with the Africa Women’s CEO Network, is proud to announce the release of its annual Power List, celebrating men and women who champion women’s empowerment and inclusion.

To commemorate International Women’s Day and International Women’s Month, this prestigious list recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing women’s rights, equality, and representation in various sectors.

Powered by the ELOY Awards Foundation, this initiative aims to amplify the voices and efforts of those driving positive change for women across Africa.

We are thrilled to honour these remarkable individuals who embody the spirit of women’s empowerment, said Dr Tewa Onasanya, Publisher of Exquisite Magazine, Founder ELOY Awards Foundation. Their tireless work inspires us all to strive for a more inclusive and equitable society.

According to Dr Anino Emuwa, Founder Africa Women CEOs Network,

Women have the potential to drive economic growth and social inclusion across the continent but face many obstacles. This is why we are shining a light on 50 influential women and men from diverse sectors who are driving change and dismantling barriers in order to close the gender gap, and positively reshape the future of Africa.

The Power List will be unveiled on all social media platforms and in the special edition of Exquisite Magazine, available from 30th March. Join the conversation on social media using the hashtags #ExquisitePowerList and #IWD2025.

FINALISTS 2025. Exquisite Magazine & Africa Women CEOs Network POWER LIST

Dr Angela Gichaga – Kenya



She is the CEO of Financing Alliance for Health, an organisation that collaborates with Governments and partners to design and fund community health programs across Africa.

Marieme Esther Dassanou – Ghana



She managed the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) an initiative of the African Development Bank to reduce the USD 42 Billion access to finance gap for Women Empowered Businesses in Africa.

Limy Elias Kahabi – USA



She is the Founder of Women Investors Africa and Nurtured Women Network, she leads the FINHEALTH Project, prioritising financial empowerment and health for women as key drivers of positive change.

Marcia Mamaa Kayie Ashong-Sam – Ghana



Founder of TheBoardroom Africa (TBR Africa), an organisation dedicated to increasing female representation on corporate boards across the continent.

Adesuwa Ifedi – Nigeria



She is the Senior Vice President, of Africa Programs for Heifer International, leading agricultural development and economic empowerment initiatives across the continent.

Dirug Samuel Yugoro – Nigeria



Founder of the Big Family 360 Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that provides education, livelihood, and protection services to women, orphans, and vulnerable children.

Gladness Deogratias – Tanzania



Gladness has been instrumental in promoting gender and inclusion programs and initiatives including Finance2Equal and Gender Bond and is the Chairwoman of Women Arise.

Rosheen Ngorima – South Africa



Rosheen is the founder of Neeps Accounting Services and Female Founders’ Initiative Global- a fast growing platform that provides solutions and a voice to female businesses.

Chizor Malize – Nigeria



As a visionary leader, Chizor has spearheaded initiatives aimed at fostering diversity, inclusion, and empowerment within the financial industry.

Mahadi Buthelezi – South Africa



A trailblazer in South Africa’s real estate sector, Mahadi has spent over two decades reshaping the property industry with innovation, inclusivity, and empowerment.

Nomso Kana – Senegal



A nuclear scientist and serves as a governor for the Nuclear Energy Foundation Agency, a commercial African group that advocates for alternative energy sources in 43 African countries.

Stephanie Busari – Nigeria



Stephanie heads CNN’s Nigeria bureau where she pioneered CNN’s first digital and multiplatform bureau.

Lensa Biyena – Ethiopia



As the executive director of the Ethiopian Women Lawyers Association (EWLA), Lensa’s exceptional skills and dedication has led her to navigate administrative and programmatic complexities, curating a strategic roadmap to ensure EWLA remains impactful and relevant.

Osayi Alile – Nigeria



Osayi is passionate about creating positive social impact; women and youth empowerment and equity.

Wanjira Mathai – Kenya



Wanjira Mathai is a globally recognized force in climate, development & environmental advocacy, driving transformative initiatives that promote sustainable economic development.

Dr Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein – Nigeria



Beyond her government role, Dr Madein, has dedicated herself to women’s empowerment.

Bisola Alabi – Nigeria



Bisola Alabi, the founder of Heels & Tech, an EdTech company dedicated to bridging the gap between women and men in technology, by equipping women with critical tech skills to thrive in the industry.

Dr Morley Muse – Nigeria



She is the co-founder of multi-award-winning iSTEM Co., a research, consulting, and talent-sourcing business that enables employment for women in STEM.

Hon. Millie Grace Akoth Odhiambo Mabona – Kenya



Odhiambo is known for her vocal advocacy for women’s and children’s rights and has been instrumental in the formulation of child protection laws in Kenya.

Hon. Neema Lugangira – Tanzania



Neema K. Lugangira is a member of the Tanzanian Parliament and has been a driving force in enhancing women’s political participation and empowerment.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka – South Africa



Former Deputy President of South Africa (2005-2008) and women’s rights advocate.

Strive Masiyiwa – Zimbabwe

Strive Masiyiwa is a renowned serial entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist who has made a significant impact in Africa

Tale Alimi – Nigeria



Tale Alimi is the CEO of Rouzo, a community-led peer-to-peer platform that provides smart finance for SME’s, and a co-founder of Owoafara, a fund matching and business support platform for African MSME’s.

Moruf Oseni – Nigeria



He champions capacity-building programs, market access initiatives, and trade fairs, benefiting over 45,000 women. His leadership reinforces the Bank’s commitment to inclusion and financial support for women.

HE. Samia Suluhu Hassan – Tanzania.



In addition to her climate efforts, President Hassan’s government has implemented significant reforms to promote girls’ education.

Amina J. Mohammed – Nigerian-British



Amina J. Mohammed is the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

Dr Sindy Zemura-Bernard – South Africa



She is the founder and CEO of the Southern Africa Embrace Foundation, a charitable organization, dedicated to empowering marginalized women, children, and youth across several countries in Africa.

Dr Retselisitsoe Adelaide Matlanyane – Lesotho



Throughout her tenure as Governor of Central Bank and currently, she champions financial inclusion and digital technology, significantly enhancing women’s access to financial services.

Salima Musbah – Libya



As the founder of the Libyan Peace Ambassadors Initiative, Salima has overcome barriers in a male-dominated society, empowering 124 women peacebuilders in over 33 municipalities to lead reconciliation and governance efforts.

Dr Hanan Morsy – Egpyt



Dr Hanan Morsy is the Deputy Executive Secretary and Chief Economist of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and has actively championed gender equality and women’s economic empowerment through her work in economic policy.

Noëlla Coursaris Musunka – DR Congo

Noëlla a leading voice in girls’ education founded Malaika, a non-profit grassroots organization that empowers Congolese girls and their communities through education and health programs.

Dr Shikoh Gitau – Kenya



She was the first African to win the Google Anita Borg Memorial Scholarship and has also been honored with awards like the ASEB Summit award and Women in STEM Champion, reflecting her dedication to empowering women in tech.

Prof Ifeoma Okoye – Nigeria



She is President of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (Anambra/Enugu State), She leveraged this leadership role, to set up a ‘Well Women Centre’, to facilitate daily screening services for the populace.

Caroline Abel – Seychelles



Ms. Abel prioritises policies that expand women’s access to banking and credit, emphasizing financial inclusion as a key driver of economic growth.

HE Dauda Lawal – Nigeria



The Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Dauda Lawal has reiterated his administration’s commitment to investing massively in women and girl-child education and women empowerment across the state.

Dr Abiola Salami – Nigeria

He is the Convener of The Peak Performing Woman of The Year- a platform for empowering and celebrating Women in Leadership in Africa in line with SDG 5.

Sir Mo Ibrahim – Sudan

Mo Ibrahim is a Sudanese-British entrepreneur and philanthropist renowned for his contributions to telecommunications and good governance in Africa

RT. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori – Nigeria

Governor Oborevwori is the Governor of Delta State and has been a staunch advocate for women’s empowerment and financial inclusion.

Catherine Kiama – Kenya

Catherine is co-CEO of She’s the First, a Board Member of Make Women Count, a Social Change Agent, a Feminist Mentor, and a Human Rights Advocate.

HE. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang – Ghana.

She has launched initiatives supporting women-led businesses, girls’ education, and female leadership.

Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim – Nigeria

In her current position she continues her legacy of bold, strategic, and impactful leadership, driving transformative initiatives for women and children across Nigeria.

Dr Modupe Elebute-Odunsi – Nigeria

Dr Modupe Elebute-Odunsi is a Nigerian haemato-oncologist and founder of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital, Nigeria’s first world-class, one-stop Centre for the comprehensive treatment of cancer and specialist conditions.

Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli – Nigeria

She has been deeply involved in fostering impactful solutions in the global social innovation landscape, with a focus on Africa.

Thelma Ekiyor-Solanke – Nigeria

Thelma Ekiyor-Solanke is an internationally recognized Gender Lens Impact Investor, Philanthropy Advisor, and Social Entrepreneur.

Meaza Ashenafi – Ethiopia

She is the co-founder of the Ethiopian Women Lawyers Association (EWLA), which provides free legal services to underprivileged women and played a pivotal role in establishing Enat Bank, a financial institution focused on women’s economic empowerment.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah – Namibia.

She has been a prominent figure in Namibia’s political landscape, advocating for women’s rights and international cooperation and has held various ministerial positions, including Deputy Prime Minister.

Senator Uba Sani – Nigeria

As Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Sani has demonstrated a strong commitment to women’s empowerment.

Mimi Kalinda – Rwanda/South Africa

Mimi Kalinda is the Group CEO and Co-founder of Africa Communications Media Group (ACG), and empowers women through storytelling and media representation.

Élisabeth Moreno – Cape Verde

A former Minister of Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunity of France, during which she led transformative reforms to advance equality, and empower women.

Caroline Owashaba – Uganda

An advocate and ambassador for social justice, gender equality and equal opportunities.

