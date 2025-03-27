World Water Day 2025: NBC and QFA Unite for Sustainability and Clean Water Initiatives

In commemoration of World Water Day 2025, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), a member of Coca-Cola HBC (CCHBC) and the bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, alongside Quality Foods Africa (QFA), operator of Dodo Pizza, Krispy Kreme, Scoop’d IceCream and Burger Nation, have reinforced their commitment to water stewardship and environmental sustainability across Nigeria.

World Water Day, observed annually on March 22, is a United Nations initiative that highlights the importance of freshwater and advocates for sustainable water management.

The 2025 theme, “Glacier Preservation,” emphasizes the vital role of glaciers in sustaining life and maintaining the global water cycle.

Oluwasoromidayo George, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at NBC highlighted the company’s initiatives across several states, engaging communities, environmental advocates, and stakeholders to promote water conservation.

Water is life—it sustains people, communities, and ecosystems. As the main ingredient in our products, we take our responsibility seriously by using it efficiently, treating it responsibly, and ensuring safe water returns to the communities we serve.

Our World Water Day initiatives reflect this unwavering commitment, George stated.

NBC’s activities spanned multiple locations, including Maiduguri, Kano, Lagos, Abuja, Asejire, Owerri, and Benin, focusing on water security, waterway and coastal protection, and community empowerment through sustainable action.

A major highlight of this year’s initiatives was the Elegushi Beach clean-up in Lagos, organized in collaboration with QFA, the franchisors of well-loved brands like Dodo Pizza and Krispy Kreme, as well as homegrown brands Scoop’d and Burger Nation.

Employees of NBC and QFA, alongside volunteers and environmental advocates, participated in removing plastic waste and pollutants, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to cleaner coastlines.

Omachona Eguda, Marketing Manager at Quality Foods Africa, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to sustainability:

At Quality Foods Africa, sustainability is at the heart of what we do. Partnering with NBC for this year’s World Water Day aligns with our commitment to responsible business practices. Through initiatives like the Elegushi Beach Clean-Up, we are not just fostering cleaner coastlines but also reinforcing the importance of collective action in protecting our environment for future generations.

Community Engagement & Awareness Campaigns

NBC extended its World Water Day activities beyond clean-up exercises to education and awareness initiatives:

– March 21: An awareness session at Amakohia Primary School, Owerri, educated students and teachers on the importance of water conservation.

– March 22: A sensitization drive at Kuchigoro Community, Abuja, featured a WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) awareness campaign to improve community water access and hygiene standards.

– March 25: A water conservation awareness walk in Owerri amplified messages on sustainable water management.

Through these initiatives, NBC continues to lead by example in water conservation and environmental sustainability, reaffirming its role as a responsible corporate leader committed to a water-secure future.

About the Nigerian Bottling Company

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) is a member of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company A.G, an anchor bottler for The Coca-Cola Company in 29 countries across Europe, Asia, and Africa, serving over 715 million consumers with more than 197 brands.

NBC manufactures, markets, and distributes a portfolio of renowned beverages, including Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, and Limca. Its still-drinks category includes Five Alive and Eva Water, alongside partnerships with Monster and Predator energy drinks and premium spirit brands. For more information, click here to visit the website.

About Quality Foods Africa

Founded in 2018, Quality Foods Africa (QFA) operates high-quality dining and takeaway restaurants across Lagos and Abuja, including popular brands such as Dodo Pizza, Krispy Kreme, Scoop’d, and Burger Nation.

With over 50 stores in Nigeria and a workforce of more than 600 employees, QFA is committed to sustainability, good governance, and corporate citizenship.

