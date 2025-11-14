Nigerian Bottling Company Reinforces Commitment to Women’s Empowerment at 2025 WIMBIZ Annual Conference

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., a consumer packaged goods company and member of the Coca-Cola HBC group, reinforced its commitment to women’s leadership and inclusion by partnering with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) for the organisation’s 24th Annual Conference. The event, themed “Own. Walk. Nurture.”, was held on 6–7 November 2025 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

At a panel session titled “Leading from the Inside Out: Balancing Ambition, Vulnerability & Purpose,” Oluwasoromidayo George, NBC’s Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, joined other notable women leaders to share insights on navigating leadership from a place of purpose.

Drawing on her background in corporate leadership and sustainability, George stressed the need to be intentional, strategic, and authentic throughout one’s career journey. She noted that today’s workplaces must evolve to support people through both personal and professional challenges, giving them room to grow and deliver meaningful contributions.

She also highlighted that authenticity, emotional intelligence, and vulnerability are not just soft skills but powerful qualities that help women build influence and maintain trust within their organisations.

“When we talk about vulnerability, I would equate it to being open and confident at work; it draws connection and trust, especially when you engage with people of power and influence. Be authentic, stay true to yourself, and align your values wherever you find yourself. Be kind to yourself and to others. As a woman, you have to show up, and you have to show up good,” she said.

Reaffirming its dedication to women-led enterprises, NBC awarded the WIMBIZ Entrepreneurship Masterclass N1 million grant to two entrepreneurs: Toyibah Shehu Mohammed of FarhM’s Food and Sauce Global Limited and Helen Gabriel of Ogy’s Cakes. Both recipients were recognised for their potential to create economic impact through their resilience, creativity, and drive. In their remarks, they expressed gratitude to NBC for its ongoing support and for providing a platform that helps women scale their businesses.

Presenting the grant, Jolomi Fawehinmi, NBC’s People & Culture Director, restated the company’s belief in the transformative power of female entrepreneurship.

“At NBC, we believe that women-led businesses contribute immensely to the economy, and when that happens, communities also thrive. To every woman who participated in the Entrepreneurship Masterclass, you have already demonstrated your commitment to growth, excellence, and impact,” she said

About the Nigerian Bottling Company

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd is part of Coca-Cola HBC, a strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. Coca-Cola HBC has a broad geographic footprint across 29 countries, working together with its customers to serve 750 million consumers. Its portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest and most flexible in the beverage industry, with consumer-leading beverage brands in the sparkling, adult sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and premium spirits categories.

NBC manufactures, markets, and distributes a portfolio of strong brands including Carbonated Soft Drinks which has the iconic Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes and Limca; Still Drinks including the Five Alive range and Eva water while also partnering with other beverage businesses to sell Monster and Predator energy drinks and premium spirit brands.

More information can be found here

