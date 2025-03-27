A Night to Remember: Jameson City Takeover Rocks Enugu

Enugu showed up, and Jameson took the city by storm!

On March 1, 2025, ShopRite Polo Park Mall transformed into the ultimate playground for music, culture, and smooth whiskey as the Jameson City Takeover delivered an unforgettable night of pure vibes.

From the first beat to the last sip, the energy was unmatched. Blaqbonez, Slow Dogg, Zyno, Loopy, Youngest, and Bigswag set the stage on fire with electrifying performances, while DJ TGarbs kept the crowd moving with non-stop hits.

Attendees came through in style, bringing bold fashion, unfiltered self-expression, and an unbeatable spirit that made the night even more special.

With Jameson cocktails in hand and an atmosphere buzzing with excitement, it was an experience where music, style, and connection collided seamlessly—exactly what Jameson City Takeover is all about.

Missed the event? Don’t Fret. Click here to experience the highlights in the exclusive recap.

The #JamesonCityTakeover movement is just getting started. Can you guess which city is next? Stay tuned to @JamesonNGR for all the updates. Cheers to more unforgettable nights ahead!!

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is one of the best-selling Irish whiskeys in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

Sponsored Content