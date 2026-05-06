FUJI: Electric Celebration Of Culture, Community And The Enduring Spirit OF Fuji Music AT RF Gardens, Ikoyi

In The Garden II returned on May 1st, 2026, transforming RF Gardens, Ikoyi into a vibrant hub of sound, culture, and connection as guests gathered to celebrate Fuji music in its most authentic and unfiltered form.

Held on Workers’ Day, the second edition of Fuji: In The Garden carried a deeper significance, honouring not just the richness of the Fuji genre, but also the resilience, rhythm, and spirit of the people who keep culture alive. Anchored by The Jide Taiwo, the evening unfolded as a seamless blend of live, unplugged performances and immersive cultural expression.

True to its essence, Fuji: In The Garden is a live, unplugged set designed to showcase the purity of Fuji music, creating space for “jaiye and faaji” in its most organic form. From its inception in 2021 in partnership with the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN) and RF Gardens, the platform has continued to spotlight both established and emerging voices within the Fuji landscape.

The 2026 edition opened with Abebi Ayala, whose soft, emotive delivery gently ushered guests into the evening, setting a tone that was both reflective and inviting. Koyu Aloma followed, shifting the energy as rhythms picked up and the audience leaned into the growing momentum of the night.

By the time Alabi Authority took the stage, the garden had come alive; sound, movement, and energy fully aligned, embodying the spirit of Fuji in its truest form. Muri Thunder further elevated the atmosphere, locking in the crowd with a commanding presence that marked a defining turn in the night’s progression.

Closing the live performances was Remi Aluko, whose set delivered a fitting and powerful finale;teady, full, and deeply resonant. As the final notes lingered, it was clear the night had reached its natural peak, leaving guests fulfilled yet still eager for more.

Extending the experience beyond the main performances, the Club Àlùjó Hour kept the energy alive, offering guests a seamless transition into a late-night celebration that captured the essence of community and shared joy.

The success of Fuji: In The Garden II was made possible through the continued support of its partners, including FUMAN (Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria), RF Gardens, Lagos State Government, Eclipse Live Africa, and Club Àlùjó.

The event was proudly supported by sponsors Goldberg, Supakomando, and Jameson, whose commitment to cultural expression and community experiences continues to elevate platforms such as this. Official media partners, including BellaNaija, Yorubaness, GoldMyneTV, Top Charts Africa, IslanderTV, and My Crawl App, played a vital role in amplifying the reach and impact of the event.

From its carefully curated performances to its immersive, community-driven atmosphere, Fuji: In The Garden II reaffirmed one simple truth, Fuji is not just music; it is a living, breathing expression of culture, identity, and connection.

As the night came to a close at RF Gardens, Ikoyi, guests left with a shared sense of fulfilment and a renewed appreciation for the sound that continues to define generations.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Garden II