2025 Banking on Women’s Health Summit Closes with Game-Changing Commitments and Landmark Report Release

The 2025 edition of the Banking on Women’s Health Conference (BWHC), a significant event hosted by the prominent health-tech company Healthtracka, successfully concluded recently on Saturday, May 3rd, at the Federal Palace Hotel, situated in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This landmark conference brought together key stakeholders from across the healthcare sector, policy-making bodies, and the technology industry, culminating in a unified and compelling call to prioritize women’s health as both a critical national concern and a fundamental economic imperative, a message that resonates here in Lekki, Lagos, as the week progresses.

Themed “Revolutionizing Women’s Healthcare in Africa,” the conference created a dynamic platform for urgent conversations and collaborative action. Top medical experts, healthcare professionals, policymakers, innovators, and advocates gathered to tackle pressing issues such as reproductive conditions, menopause, obesity, mental health, family planning, and cancer detection.

In her opening remarks, Ife Dare Johnson, CEO of Healthtracka and convener of the event, emphasized the need to centre women in healthcare policy and investment.

“Today, we flip the script. Women deserve to be well. They deserve to be bold, heard, and prioritized. This conference is a movement, and through open conversations and collaborative action, we are driving changes that put women’s health where it belongs—at the centre of investment, policy and innovation.” One of the major highlights of the conference was the unveiling of The State of Women’s Health in Nigeria Report—a data-driven, policy-relevant publication produced by Healthtracka’s Foundation for Advocacy, Innovation and Research (FAIR). “This is more than a report—it is a call to action,” said Johnson. “For too long, women’s health issues have been invisible, underdiagnosed, under-researched, and underfunded. But women’s health is not a side issue. It is a foundation for economic growth, social progress, and generational prosperity.”

Through comprehensive secondary data analysis and a nationwide perception-based survey, the report presents a state-by-state breakdown across Nigeria’s 36 states. It identifies patterns, gaps, and opportunities that demand urgent action from policymakers, healthcare leaders, researchers, and advocates.

“At FAIR, we believe in a future where women’s health is prioritized, protected, and invested in,” said Johnson. “We hope this report inspires deeper conversations, smarter policies, bigger investments—and most importantly, bold action.”

In a compelling keynote address, Rodio Diallo, Deputy Director of Family Health at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, stressed the urgency of maternal health interventions and outlined strategic investments—such as the postpartum emergency bundle and micronutrient supplementation—to improve maternal and newborn outcomes. She reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to working with the Nigerian government under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Dr. Adanna Steinacker, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Women’s Health, made an impassioned case for sustained investment in women’s health innovation.

“When women are healthy, communities thrive, families prosper, and our nation blooms. This is not charity; this is the smartest investment we can make.”

Dr. Modupe Elebute-Odunsi, CEO of the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre, highlighted the life-saving importance of early detection in cancer care, while Professor Bosede Afolabi of the University of Lagos called for increased funding and attention to women-focused medical research.

A thought-provoking fireside chat— “Women’s Health Gap: The Silent Battle That Holds Women Back”—shed light on issues often stigmatized or ignored, including menstruation, menopause, and mental health. Experts urged a collective effort to remove taboos and increase access to inclusive care.

The event culminated in the announcement of the Banking on Women’s Health Innovation Awards, which recognized breakthrough medical technologies. From over 190 applications, seven finalists were shortlisted and three winners emerged.

Tamela AI won first place and received a ₦5 million prize for its AI-powered diagnostic tool focused on reproductive health.

won first place and received a ₦5 million prize for its AI-powered diagnostic tool focused on reproductive health. Fertitude came in second, earning ₦3 million for its fertility education and support platform.

came in second, earning ₦3 million for its fertility education and support platform. FriendnPal secured third place, with a ₦2 million award for its mental health chatbot tailored to African women.

The 2025 BWHC has further established its position as a critical and influential entity within Nigeria’s healthcare framework—actively challenging prevailing norms, empowering women to articulate their perspectives, and persistently advocating for comprehensive systemic reforms in the societal perception and provision of support for women’s health across the nation, a subject of ongoing discussion and relevance.

