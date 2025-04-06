Banking on Women’s Health Conference: Revolutionizing African Women’s Healthcare with Landmark Report Launch

Banking on Women’s Health (BWHC) is set to revolutionize women’s health in Africa through open, bold, and solution-driven conversations. More than just a conference, BWHC is a movement driving investment, innovation, and policy changes that prioritize women’s health.

Healthtracka is proud to unveil the highly anticipated Banking on Women’s Health Conference (BWHC) and the launch of the groundbreaking Banking on Women’s Health Innovation Award, both dedicated to transforming the landscape of women’s healthcare in Nigeria.

This landmark event, scheduled for May 4th, 2025, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, will launch the pivotal “State of Women’s Health in Nigeria Report” and address critical women’s health issues.

BWHC’s mission is to drive meaningful change in women’s health by bringing together leaders, healthcare professionals, and advocates to spark data-driven conversations, influence policies, and create actionable solutions that improve health outcomes for women. The vision of BWHC is a world where every woman has access to the healthcare she deserves – affordable, inclusive, and prioritized.

The BWHC will delve into a wide range of pressing women’s health concerns, including reproductive health issues like PCOS, endometriosis, fibroids, contraceptives, and family planning; the often-overlooked challenges of menopause, the impact of obesity on women’s health, the psychological well-being of women through focused mental health discussions, and raising awareness and promoting early detection and treatment of cancers.

A cornerstone of the conference will be the launch of the “State of Women’s Health in Nigeria Report.” This comprehensive report will provide critical insights into the current landscape of women’s health in Nigeria, highlighting key challenges and opportunities for improvement. The report will serve as a vital tool for policymakers, healthcare professionals, and advocates in driving meaningful change.

The BWHC will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers, including Dr Adanna Steinacker, Special Advisor to the President on Women’s Health, delivering a powerful keynote address; Dr Abosede Afolabi, a leading expert in reproductive health and a key researcher in the field; and Dr Abayomi Ajayi, a renowned gynaecologist specializing in fertility, offering invaluable insights. These experts will share their knowledge and expertise, contributing to a rich and informative conference experience.

The BWHC aims to engage a diverse range of stakeholders, including women across all age groups and socioeconomic classes, empowering them through community engagement, influencer outreach, and extensive media coverage; government and policymakers, advocating for improved women’s health policies; investors and health entrepreneurs, fostering innovation and investment in women’s health solutions; and healthcare professionals and researchers, facilitating knowledge sharing and collaboration to advance women’s health.

Registration for the BWHC is free, making this vital event accessible to women across Nigeria. This initiative encourages all women, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and advocates to join this crucial conversation. Click here to secure your spot.

Banking on Women’s Health is more than a conference; it’s a movement. Through open, bold, and solution-driven conversations, we’re driving investment, innovation, research, advocacy and policy changes that put women’s health first. Because when we talk, we ignite change, said the CEO/Founder Health Tracka; Ife Dare Johnson. Furthermore, with the launch of the Banking on Women’s Health Innovation Award, we are actively seeking and supporting groundbreaking solutions that will revolutionize women’s healthcare in Nigeria.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Banking on Women’s Health Conference