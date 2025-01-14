Dr. Adanna Steinacker Takes on Key Role in Women’s Health as SSA to the President

Dr Adanna Steinacker, a medical doctor, entrepreneur, public speaker, and staunch advocate for women’s empowerment, has been appointed as Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Women’s Health.

A trailblazer in the field, Dr Steinacker is also the Founder and CEO of Medics Abroad, an international healthcare startup that facilitates clinical placements for medical professionals in Africa.

In her new role, Dr Steinacker will be at the forefront of shaping policies, driving advocacy, and leading initiatives that prioritise the health and well-being of women and girls across Nigeria. Working alongside the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Women Affairs, and key stakeholders, she aims to amplify existing efforts, break down systemic barriers, and implement transformative solutions to empower women, strengthen healthcare systems, and promote gender equity nationwide.

In a post on LinkedIn, Dr Steinacker expressed her gratitude, saying, “This role is an immense honour and a solemn call to service—a unique opportunity to champion the health and well-being of women and girls across Nigeria and, indeed, the African continent… I am deeply honoured to align my efforts with the Honourable Minister of Health, H.E Muhammad Ali Pate, and the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, H.E Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim. Their leadership has laid a strong foundation, and I look forward to working alongside them to advance policies and programmes that strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare systems and empower women nationwide. Together, we will break systemic barriers, champion solutions, and ensure no woman or girl is left behind.”

Dr Steinacker’s dedication to advocating for gender equality and closing health gaps spans over a decade. She has worked with organisations such as the United Nations, Google, the Gates Foundation, YouTube, and Goals House, focusing on initiatives that prioritise women’s health and prosperity. She says this appointment marks a continuation of her journey, allowing her to scale these efforts and further advocate for women’s health as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic and social development.

Born on 2 March 1988 in Imo State, Dr Steinacker is one of five children of former Imo State Governor Ikedi Ohakim and Barrister Chioma Ohakim. She attended high school in Nigeria before earning a BSc in Biomedicine from the University of East Anglia in the UK in 2010. She went on to obtain her medical degrees (MB, BCh, BAO, LRCP and SI) from The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) in 2015.

An active humanitarian, Dr Steinacker has been a keynote speaker at several international conferences, including the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, and the Goalkeepers Initiative by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Her focus has always been on women’s empowerment, particularly in health, sustainability, and equality, in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3).