Yetty Williams Launches Digital Savvy Parenting Book: An Essential Guide for Today’s Families

Yetty Williams, the visionary founder of LagosMums and a leading advocate for intentional parenting in the digital age, has launched her highly anticipated book, Digital Savvy Parenting: What the World Urgently Needs.

This essential guide is now available for purchase on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and e-book formats, offering practical solutions for parents navigating the challenges of raising children in a hyper-connected digital world.

The private book launch, held on Friday, December 20th, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria, was a landmark celebration of Yetty’s decade-long impact in parenting advocacy. With a packed room of parents, educators, and thought leaders, the event featured dynamic panels that explored the complexities of digital parenting, the challenges of technology, and strategies for fostering digital well-being.

Prominent among the day’s highlights was the keynote delivered by Dr. Toyin Sanni, Founder and CEO of the Emerging Africa Group. Attendees also witnessed thought-provoking panel discussions featuring Dr. Renner (aka The Noisy Pediatrician), Dr. Joy Isa, Dr. Abiola Salami, and Yetty Williams herself on pertinent information about digital parenting, online safety, early years and the role of educators. A youth panel added further depth to the conversation, providing firsthand insights into how young people perceive and interact with technology and social media.

Speaking at the event, Yetty unveiled her framework of four unique digital parenting styles, which she describes as a starting point for parents to assess their current approach and set intentional goals for transformation.

“This book,” Yetty explains, “is like having a private digital parenting coach in your hands. It offers strategies to foster trust, reduce conflict, and create a safer, more connected digital environment for families.”

A Gift That Keeps Giving

Digital Savvy Parenting: What the World Urgently Needs is not only a practical guide but also a thoughtful gift for parents, educators, and caregivers. As Yetty notes, it’s a gift that keeps giving – offering transformative insights into managing digital tools, fostering responsible digital citizenship, and creating lasting bonds in the digital era.

A Call to Action for Parents Worldwide

Digital Savvy Parenting: What the World Urgently Needs empowers families to approach technology with intentionality and balance. It provides practical strategies for addressing screen addiction, cyberbullying, and inappropriate content while fostering trust and communication between parents and children.

Now available on Amazon and Selar, this book is more than just a guide—it’s a movement toward building resilient, digital savvy families. Parents are encouraged to purchase the book for themselves or as a gift, as it offers a lifetime of insights and tools to improve digital well-being.

About Yetty Williams: From Lagos to a Global Voice

Over ten years ago, Yetty Williams founded LagosMums, Nigeria’s foremost parenting community, which has since grown to reach over 1.5 million people. With this book, Yetty solidifies her position as a leading digital parenting coach, trained in online safety, child safeguarding, and cybersecurity.

Yetty holds an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Ivy League Yale School of Management and has earned certifications in Cyberpsychology, NLP, CBT, online safety, and child safeguarding. She is a recognized leader in parenting, digital well-being, and entrepreneurship. Her journey includes partnerships with Google and the US State Department, where she has trained over 5,000 individuals on online safety and responsible digital citizenship.

Her influence extends globally, inspiring families from Nigeria to the United States, the United Kingdom, and beyond. She has been honored multiple times as one of the Eko 100 Women by the Lagos State Governor and named a Conversation Starter by YNaija.

Building the E-Village

A recurring theme in Yetty’s work is her belief in the concept of the e-village. Expanding on the traditional idea that “it takes a village to raise a child,” Yetty emphasizes the need for a digitally informed community of parents.

“Today, it takes an e-village to raise a child,” Yetty explains. “This means equipping parents to recognize red flags, guide children toward positive digital interactions, and extend community support into online spaces where children and young adults spend their time.”

Through her book, coaching programs, and public speaking engagements, Yetty remains committed to empowering families to approach the digital world with intentionality, balance, and confidence. For more information about Digital Savvy Parenting: What the World Urgently Needs or to schedule an interview with Yetty Williams, For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or bulk orders, please contact: Yetty Williams, Email: [email protected]

Follow on Instagram: @yettywilliams | @lagosmums | @digitalsavvyparenting

Sponsored Content