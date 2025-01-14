Adebayo Ogunlesi Joins OpenAI’s Board of Directors as the AI Giant Expands

Exactly a year and a day ago, Adebayo Ogunlesi made headlines when his private equity firm, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP)—where he serves as Chairman and Managing Partner—was acquired by BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, in a $12.5bn billion deal. The transaction highlighted his expertise as a financial leader and also elevated him to billionaire status. Today, the celebrated lawyer and investment banker is back in the spotlight for another remarkable achievement: joining OpenAI as a member of its Board of Directors.

“We’re pleased to announce Adebayo ‘Bayo’ Ogunlesi has joined our Board of Directors,” reads a statement from OpenAI. “As Founding Partner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), one of the world’s premier infrastructure investment platforms, and a Senior Managing Director at BlackRock, Mr Ogunlesi brings deep leadership experience and expertise across corporate finance, infrastructure investment, and global market strategy. His appointment further strengthens the Board’s depth in technical, AI safety, cybersecurity, regulatory, economic, nonprofit, and governance domains, strengthening its ability to oversee the company’s progress towards AGI.”

The statement also highlighted how Ogunlesi’s guidance will be “invaluable as we navigate the global transformation of AI infrastructure, drive innovation, and foster economic growth.” OpenAI plans to leverage his extensive experience in infrastructure investment as it expands its network of data centres and energy resources to support artificial intelligence development.

“Bayo has an exceptional track record of driving success in organisations with global reach, expertly navigating complex and dynamic commercial landscapes. We’re honoured to welcome him to the Board,” said Bret Taylor, Chair of OpenAI’s Board, today.

Ogunlesi joins a distinguished group of ten directors at the San Francisco-based startup, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, Instacart CEO Fidji Simo, and retired US Army General Paul Nakasone.

According to Bloomberg, Ogunlesi’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for OpenAI. The company had hinted at plans to restructure from a nonprofit research organisation into a public benefit corporation, a move that could attract significant investor interest. However, this transformation would require close cooperation between the Board, investors, and regulatory bodies, underscoring the importance of Ogunlesi’s strategic expertise.