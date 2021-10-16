Hurray! It’s the Official Launch of EnterpriseNGR & the ‘Youth of Enterprise’ Internship Program

Founded by some of Nigeria’s leading financial and professional services players, EnterpriseNGR has announced its official launch. The independent, member-led policy and advocacy group is the first of its kind in Nigeria and was established to promote and advocate for members of the country’s Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector. Modeled after similar successful organizations across the globe, EnterpriseNGR seeks to transform Nigeria into Africa’s foremost center for financial services.

By engaging key industry stakeholders (both globally and in Nigeria) as well as policymakers at all levels of government, EnterpriseNGR aims to effect positive economic change in Nigeria, advance the business priorities of its members and ensure their voices are heard.

“The private sector and government must work hand in hand to promote Nigeria,both overseas and domestically, as a world class center for financial services” said EnterpriseNGR Board Chair, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, in a statement.

According to him,

“EnterpriseNGR will lead private sector advocacy and interventions in partnership with government and regulators.”

Leveraging the expertise of its members comprised of seasoned industry professionals across various sub-sectors of the FPS sector, EnterpriseNGR will focus its activities on a clear set of priorities, pursuing the greatest impact on the areas of financial inclusion, digitisation, regionalisation, international trade and investment and sustainability.

To mark its formal launch, EnterpriseNGR hosted the Voices of Enterprise event on Thursday, October 14th, 2021 at 1pm. Featured guests included His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo GCON Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Keynote Speaker, Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), the $75 billion infrastructure Fund asset manager based in New York City and owners of Gatwick Airport, London City Airport and other major global investments. Other guests include leading industry players from Europe, Asia and Nigeria.

EnterpriseNGR is set to launch its inaugural program the “Youth of Enterprise” internship program which aims to recruit and onboard more than five thousand interns in its first year. The flagship program seeks to upskill and grow talent in the sector right from the entry level.

“Our goal is to place five thousand interns annually and scale this up to one hundred thousand over ten years,” said EnterpriseNGR CEO, Obi Ibekwe. “ This effort reinforces our determination to contribute our quota towards resolving the unemployment problem in Nigeria. Working alongside identified partners in the financial and professional services sector, we will engage and recruit graduates for a combination of virtual and in-person internship roles at partner organizations.”

EnterpriseNGR says the “Youth of Enterprise” internship program is its commitment to empower the next generation of workplace talent, create meaningful work experiences and foster an ecosystem of support and networking.

More information on EnterpriseNGR, its programs and the official launch event can be found HERE.

Sponsored Content