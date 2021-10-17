Rémy Martin honors Obi Iyiegbu as part of its Global Campaign to Celebrate Collective Success

Connect with us

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

The quest of excellence has been the Rémy Martin trademark since 1724, a brand with the constant dedication of creating quality cognac.
Since its global launch in October 2019, #TEAMUPFOREXCELLENCE, The brand’s new platform reflects Rémy Martin’s values of authenticity, audacity, and generosity.
The campaign draws from these core values of the brand to pay homage to the personal success of titans of industries who have excelled in their field of endeavors, all the while carrying others along on their journey to success.
This year’s honoree is renowned Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, who has recently been voted the 2021 Man of the Year by Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora.
Nominated alongside Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Tony Elumelu, Chairman UBA Group, and Abdul Rabiu, Chairman and founder of BUA Group, Obi Cubana as he’s popularly known garnered the most votes to clinch the position.
The philanthropist and entertainer is the chairman of the Cubana group, a chain of hospitality businesses with interests in luxury real estate, Nightlife, restaurants, wine distributorship, and most recently blockchain technology.
To this end a dinner and gala night was hosted in his honor by Remy Martin Nigeria on October 15, 2021, at the prestigious Balmoral marquee of the Federal palace hotel Lagos.
The event was graced by titans of industries, A-list actors, and entertainers who showed up en Masse to celebrate Iyiegbu on this momentous occasion.
#TeamUpForExcellence #RemMartinNG @remymartinng #RemyMartin

