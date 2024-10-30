Connect with us

Tiwa Savage Says it Like it is: "I'm the Big 1!"

Tiwa Savage Says it Like it is: “I’m the Big 1!”

On the latest episode of Beat FM’s #MorningRush, award-winning artist Tiwa Savage brought the heat as she boldly claimed her title as the ‘Big 1’ in the Nigerian music industry. In a conversation with host Bibi Raii, Tiwa didn’t shy away from addressing the hierarchy of talent in the game.

When asked about her place among the “Big 3”—Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy—Tiwa responded with confidence, “Don’t get me started! If we are to go talent for talent, mic for mic, I am the Big 1.”

Tiwa also pointed out the glaring absence of female artists on the charts, saying, “Sometimes I look at the charts, and there’s not one female. I’m not even talking about me; I’m just saying in general. From one to a hundred, it’s not the top 10; it’s one to a hundred, and there’s not one female.” This highlights not only her incredible talent but also the urgent need for more female representation in the music industry.

