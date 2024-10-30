Prince Daniel Aboki’s “Mai Martaba” Selected as Nigeria’s Official Submission to the 97th Oscars Awards

The Nigerian Official Submission Committee (NOSC) has announced “Mai Martaba,” directed by Prince Daniel Aboki, as Nigeria’s official entry for the 2025 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film explores themes of power, love, greed, and betrayal in an ancient African kingdom, presenting a transformative tale that challenges conventions and celebrates female leadership. It received the highest votes from the 15-member committee, recognised for its relevant themes of diverse voices in decision-making and inclusive leadership, as well as its impressive visual and technical appeal.

The committee includes distinguished members such as award-winning actress and NOSC Chairperson Stephanie Linus, veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, and President of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN) Victor Okhai, among others.

Taking to Instagram to share his excitement, Prince Daniel wrote,

We are thrilled to announce that Mai Martaba has been selected by the NOSC as Nigeria’s official submission to the Oscars. It is a privilege to represent our country at this prestigious global event. Mai Martaba is more than just a story; it’s a celebration of our culture, our struggles, and our triumphs as Nigerians. We’re bringing the voices and stories of our people to the global stage, sharing the heart of Nigeria with the world.”

Shot on location in Daura, Katsina State, Nigeria, “Mai Martaba” tells the story of a kingdom that thrived through the Trans-Saharan trade, only to be disrupted by internal power struggles among the ruling clan. The film had its theatrical release in Nigeria and was also selected for the Septimius Awards in Amsterdam.

The 97th Oscars will take place on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and will be broadcast live to over 200 territories worldwide.

Read the full statement from NOSC below: