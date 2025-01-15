“I Don’t Compare Myself to Anyone”: Keke Palmer Talks Self-Discovery & Career Evolution on The Cut Cover

Keke Palmer is done trying to please anyone but herself. The former child star, who has evolved into a media mogul, mother, and author, firmly believes she’s her own greatest role model. And she won’t let anyone tell her otherwise. “I don’t compare myself to anyone,” she confidently states.

In an exclusive interview with The Cut for their January 2025 cover — their first of the year — Keke opens up about her growth and the journey that led to the self-realisation that she’s in her own lane, with no competition. From the creator of the viral “I’m sorry to say, I don’t know this man” meme, the conversation dives into her upbringing, family, her relationship with former partner Darius Jackson, motherhood, and much more.

Of course, no interview with Keke would be complete without mentioning Akeelah and the Bee — the movie that propelled her to stardom. She also shares insights into her venture into the music industry and her journey as an author, with her second book, “Master of Me,” as her latest release.

Here are some highlights from the interview:

On being a child star and how her experience differs

“Sure, the child-star industry is inherently exploitative. But everything is inherently exploitative… Everything is a problem, and everything is hurting somebody else. No disrespect to anybody else, because everyone else’s experience is valid. But I don’t want to group my experiences with theirs because that’s not how I think. And I think that’s a big part of how I’ve survived.”

On her family dynamics growing up

“My parents were very gender-nonconforming in their relationship,” she says. “My dad always washed our clothes and sewed and put relaxers in our hair. He was more than the leader of our family — he was our hero.”

Speaking about her early career, she adds: “After Akeelah and the Bee, they didn’t think it was good for me to play a drug dealer, they were very cautious about the roles I played as a young Black child.”

On rebranding after “Akeelah and the Bee”

“You’re at this weird age where you’re too young for the kind of roles that you would want and you’re too old for the kind of roles you used to get,” she says. “Your brand was made up of you being a kid, and you’re not a kid anymore. So you have to build a new one.”

Read the full interview here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

