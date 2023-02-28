Keke Palmer Welcomes Baby Boy 💙

Connect with us

Published

9 hours ago

 on


Keke Palmer and her partner, Darius Jackson, have welcomed their first child, a boy whom they’ve named Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

The actress posted a series of photos, including one of her newborn son and a note to her partner. She also noted that her son was born during Black History Month and got a name to match.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

Keke Palmer confirmed that she was pregnant during her Saturday Night Live monologue in December 2022. She talked about how excited she was to be starting a family and how lucky she felt.

