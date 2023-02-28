Sweet Spot
Keke Palmer Welcomes Baby Boy 💙
Keke Palmer and her partner, Darius Jackson, have welcomed their first child, a boy whom they’ve named Leodis Andrellton Jackson.
The actress posted a series of photos, including one of her newborn son and a note to her partner. She also noted that her son was born during Black History Month and got a name to match.
View this post on Instagram
Keke Palmer confirmed that she was pregnant during her Saturday Night Live monologue in December 2022. She talked about how excited she was to be starting a family and how lucky she felt.