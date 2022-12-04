Keke Palmer Has a Bun in the Oven!

Keke Palmer is having a baby!

The actress started her Saturday Night Live debut by announcing her pregnancy and revealing her baby bump on the stage.

“I’m especially glad to be here, though, because there are some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” she said, at the same time pulling open her brown blazer jacket revealing her baby bump.

Keke Palmer's monologue! pic.twitter.com/NYp00Yy0jc — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 4, 2022

“…This has been the biggest blessing. I’m going to be a mom! Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby because I was a child actor. Look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, a own a home, I stormed the capitol on January 6th, you know, things adults do!” she joked.

We are so excited for her.