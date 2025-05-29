Keke Palmer’s Catwalk Through the Spirit Tunnel Had Style, Attitude & Pink Precision

Connect with us

BN TV

Keke Palmer skipped the dance and opted for a stylish walk through The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel in a soft pink dress.
Photo Credit: Keke Palmer/Instagram

The glow, the hair, that dress! Yes Keke Palmer. And let’s not forget that catwalk through the Spirit Tunnel. Yes, Keke again.

The multi-talented Hollywood star—singer, actor and bestselling author—was a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and you know the routine. When you step onto that stage, you go through the tunnel, and when you go through the tunnel, you dance. But Keke? She did something else entirely. She glided through like a runway model, dressed in a light pink midi dress cinched at the waist with a slim matching belt. Her auburn hair bounced with every confident step and added to the charm of the moment.

She was a joy to watch on the Spirit Tunnel, but her chat with Jennifer Hudson brought even more delight. She could barely contain her excitement as she talked with Eddie Murphy about his unforgettable performance in “The Nutty Professor.”

Keke, alongside her “The Pickup” co-star Eddie Murphy, joined Jennifer to laugh about iconic characters, behind-the-scenes moments, and why Eddie still deserves an Oscar for that role. She also opened up about receiving the NAACP Entertainer of the Year Award.

Watch her moment in the Spirit Tunnel below.

