Keke Palmer’s Priceless Reaction to Winning Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards

The 56th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles over the weekend was nothing short of inspiring. It felt like a feast of motivation, enough to carry us through the week and beyond. And if you ever feel like your motivation is running low, just come back here for a little top-up.

For Black creatives in Hollywood, the NAACP Image Awards is more than just a ceremony, it’s a platform that celebrates and prioritises Black excellence across entertainment, from film and television to music and media. It’s an annual event held in the highest esteem, a night where the community comes together to honour its brightest stars.

Keke Palmer, who took home the Entertainer of the Year award, spoke about the significance of the event in her acceptance speech: “It’s so important that we come here together and celebrate one another. Nobody has uplifted me more than you, all the people in this room.”

Palmer was up against some tough competition, including Wicked’s star Cynthia Erivo, a fact she acknowledged with excitement. “Oh my gosh! Guys! I didn’t think I was gonna win!” she exclaimed, before turning to Erivo, who was seated in the front row. In a playful moment, she mimicked Erivo’s famous “Defying Gravity” battle cry riff, prompting cheers from the audience. The room erupted into applause as Erivo smiled and clapped.

“Girl, you killed that role. You kill every role you do. I mean, your power, your vulnerability, your strength. You are exceptional, Cynthia,” Palmer added, as Erivo mouthed a “thank you.”

Palmer’s tribute to her fellow artists was just one of many powerful moments of the night. Pair that with Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech on resilience, the stunning red carpet fashion, and all the unforgettable highlights, and you’re reminded just how beautiful this event truly was.

Watch Keke Palmer’s full acceptance speech below

See photos of her below