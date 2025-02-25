Modupeola Fadugba Wins the Norval Sovereign African Art Prize 2025

Nigerian artist Modupeola Fadugba has been named the Grand Prize Winner of the Norval Sovereign African Art Prize 2025, a prestigious honour that recognises leading contemporary artists across the continent. Sponsored by Schroders, the award celebrates Fadugba’s striking new piece, Portrait Of An Artist At Ease, and marks a significant milestone in her decade-long career.

This achievement comes with a $35,000 cash prize, a solo exhibition at the Norval Foundation in Cape Town, and a two-week cultural residency at Outset Contemporary Art Fund in London—an opportunity that will further amplify Fadugba’s artistic voice on the global stage.

With a background in chemical engineering and economics, Modupeola Fadugba’s works bridges the worlds of art, science, and social engagement. She approaches her art with a structured, analytical mindset, using painting, drawing, and installations to address issues of identity, justice, and human connection.

Living and working in Ibadan, her thought-provoking pieces offer fresh insights into the complex narratives shaping contemporary Nigeria. Celebrating ten years as an artist, Fadugba presents Portrait Of An Artist At Ease, a striking new acrylic on canvas piece featuring deep black and luminous gold. The artwork evokes mystery and revelation, with the artist emerging ethereally from darkness. Fluid textures and dynamic contrasts symbolise her creative evolution, embodying confidence and self- discovery.

Speaking on her win, Fadugba shared: “I’m so pleased to be selected as the Grand Prize Winner, amongst many of my peers across the continent. What an absolute honour. I look forward to bringing a beautiful solo exhibition to the Norval Foundation and broader Cape Town community soon. Thank you, to all, for this unexpected gift.”

Fadugba’s work was selected from 28 finalists by an esteemed panel of five global judges, including Raphael Chikukwa (National Gallery of Zimbabwe), Tim Marlow (Design Museum, UK), Dr Same Mdluli (artist, historian, and curator), Thato Mogotsi (Zeitz MOCAA), and Simon Njami (independent curator and critic).

Reflecting on the selection process, Dr Same Mdluli remarked: “Given the immense talent of artists in the continent, as an adjudicator of this award it was very challenging and exciting to see the calibre of the works selected as part of the finalists. We are pleased to have selected a winner we believe illustrates the importance of the award and the impact it came in propelling talent in the African continent.”

The announcement was made during a private event at the Norval Foundation, coinciding with the opening of Billie Zangewa’s exhibition, Breeding Ground. Another highlight of the evening was the presentation of the inaugural FAMM Women’s Prize, awarded to DuduBloom More for her work Contending With Control. As the highest-rated female artist (excluding the Grand Prize winner), she received a $5,000 cash award.

Fadugba now joins an illustrious list of past winners, including Amina Agueznay (Morocco), Famakan Magassa (Mali), and Bonolo Kavula (South Africa).

Her work, alongside that of other finalists, is currently on display in Gallery 9 at the Norval Foundation and will be available for viewing until 20 April 2025.