The Macallan Deepens Cultural Relevance by Supporting Emerging African Artists

Afrobeats to the World Exhibition Reopens, Inviting More Visitors Into the Story of a Global Sound

Launching KESSA - The New Generation of African storytellers

Yinka Ilori Is the Designer Behind AFCON 2025’s Man of the Match Trophy

Anthony Azekwoh Brings His Viral Wedding-Inspired Collection to Life

Beeta Art Festival Returns This December For Its 5th 'Connected Voices' Edition in Abuja

Amma Abena Invites You to Pause: An Intimate First Listen of Paddle to Your Resting Place, Her Sophomore EP

A First Look Inside MOWAA’s New Institute Shaping West African Art

When Heritage Meets Artistry: The Macallan Toasts 10 Years of The LadyMaker

Icons Last Forever: Sarah Diouf & Trevor Stuurman Reimagine Vlisco’s Legacy Through a New Visual Dialogue

Published

5 hours ago

 on

L-R: Senior Brand Manager, West and Central Africa (WACA), Edrington, Hammed Adebiyi; CEO of Alexis Galleries, Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis; Exhibiting Artists, Aliya Diseotu Victor, Ibrahim Afegbua, Konboye Ebipade Eugene and Co-founder Alexis Galleries, Minas Mastrogiannis at the Recycling Matters II Exhibition at the Alexis Galleries in partnership with The Macallan on Saturday, 7th February, 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Macallan, the single-malt scotch whisky, has deepened its cultural relevance by supporting emerging African artists at the Recycling Matters II residency and exhibition in partnership with the Alexis Galleries

The Recycling Matters II residency brought together four of Nigeria’s most promising contemporary artists, Konboye Ebipade Eugene, Seye Morakinyo, Aliya Diseotu Victor, and Ibrahim Afegbua, for an intensive period of creative experimentation. Over the course of the residency, these artists have transformed discarded materials, including rubber, scrap metal, fabric remnants, and binding wires, into high-value contemporary art.

Hosted at Alexis Galleries in Lagos, the exhibition, which started off with a private viewing on February 7th, 2026, featured artists, collectors, cultural enthusiasts, the media and relevant stakeholders for an inspiring celebration of art that reimagines waste, sustainability, and contemporary African expression.

For The Macallan, the partnership is a natural extension of its brand’s cause. Just as the distillery’s legendary whiskies are shaped by time, patience, and the meticulous selection of exceptional oak casks, the artists of Recycling Matters II engage in a rigorous process of “distilling” waste into works of profound aesthetic and social value.

Speaking on the partnership, Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager, West and Central Africa (WACA), Edrington Portfolio, noted,

“At The Macallan, we believe that true mastery is a journey, not a destination. Our collaboration with Alexis Galleries is built on shared values of patience, process, and purpose. By supporting these four incredible artists, we aren’t just celebrating art; we are investing in a sustainable future where craftsmanship and environmental stewardship go hand-in-hand. Their ability to take the ‘forgotten’ and turn it into the ‘extraordinary’ mirrors our own pursuit of excellence.”

Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, Founder of Alexis Galleries, emphasised the impact of the collaboration

: “The Macallan’s support allows us to provide a sanctuary for artists to push their boundaries. Recycling Matters II is a social intervention; it challenges the viewer to rethink their relationship with consumption and waste. With a partner like The Macallan, we are able to elevate these vital conversations to a global stage.”

The residency has been described by participating artists as a crucial space for artistic growth, public engagement, and material exploration.

Sculptor Ibrahim Afegbua, who works with binding wires and cut-off pipes, emphasised the programme’s value. He stated,

“This residency gave me the space to experiment with wire and metal in ways that introduced new techniques and forms. It also allows audiences to witness the possibilities within these materials and understand the process, rhythm, and storytelling that shape my work.”

Seye Morakinyo, a mixed-media artist, focuses on discarded fabrics and paper, views the residency as an opportunity to push creative boundaries. His meticulous process of cutting, layering, and moulding these found materials is a conscious act of upcycling, which uncovers new layers of texture and meaning in often-neglected items.

Known globally for transforming discarded footwear into complex, stitched compositions, Konboye Ebipade Eugene brings a practice rooted in human resilience and experience. His work, which has been featured by major news outlets like Reuters and the BBC, powerfully illustrates the social and emotional weight that can be contained within waste materials.

Finally, for sculptor Aliya Diseotu Victor, the residency offers a platform to utilise sheet metal in exploring cultural heritage, anatomy, and interior space. Drawing inspiration from Ijaw traditions and human and animal forms, Victor’s art highlights the aesthetic and environmental promise of reclaimed metal.

The Recycling Matters II exhibition is currently open to the public till February 21, 2026, from 10am – 6PM at Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the final works and engage with the artists’ journey from the street to the gallery wall.

 

