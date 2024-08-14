The Emmy Collins London Showroom is Bigger, Brighter and Better! Get the Scoop

The London-based anti-trend brand, Emmy Collins London shut its former showroom at 43 Awolowo Rd, Ikoyi in 2007 and relocated all operations back to London. However, the brand returned to Nigeria in December 2023.

The avant-garde brand’s return to Nigeria was commemorated with two successful elegant events.

In December, they held a party to launch their spacious and gorgeous 230sqm showroom, located at 96 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi and then followed it up by collaborating with Providus Bank and Macallan to organise the “Eclectic subtlety” fashion show on July 7th, 2024 at the prestigious Rooftop of the headquarters of Providus Bank on Adeola Odeku.

The current trajectory of the brand is an abject indication that it means business.

According to the brand’s Creative Director, Emmy Collins;

“I`m of a firm belief that my brand has an unfinished business with Nigeria and especially Awolowo Road,Ikoyi hence the insistence to locate our new showroom at the same street. We are here to present an entirely different narrative as far as fashion us concerned”.

