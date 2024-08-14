Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Aims to Redefine Fashion with the ‘Elevate Africa Fashion Prize’

In an effort to deepen and promote the rich African cultural heritage by leveraging creative African fashion, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, and his wife, Olori Atuwatse III, of Warri Kingdom has unveiled ‘Elevate Africa’ to harness talents in fashion and culture.

The initiative also offers a platform ‘Africa Thread’ with the sole objective of providing and encouraging talented individuals or groups to showcase their talent in fashion with a prize tag of $5,000. The Royal couple noted that thread in African fashion has assumed global acceptance.

This laudable initiative aligns with the Royal Iwere Foundation to fast-track social enterprise in Warri Kingdom.

Giving an insight into the project, Olori Atuwatse noted, At Elevate Africa, we recognize the vast potential within the African fashion value chain, spanning from textile production to cutting-edge design and global promotion. The world is increasingly embracing the rich heritage and bold creativity of African fashion. No longer just a fleeting trend, African style is evolving into a global lifestyle, celebrated through blockbuster films, major exhibitions, and a thriving market for contemporary designs. As we continue to champion this creative revolution, Elevate Africa is committed to amplifying the voices and talents propelling African fashion to new heights. In line with this mission, we are proud to introduce the Threads of Africa fashion prize, designed to spotlight and reward the innovators and visionaries shaping the future of African fashion.

She further added that the project would also recognise and celebrate sustainability by honouring designers who incorporate eco-friendly practices, ethical sourcing, sustainable materials and setting new standards for the industry.

Cultural preservation is also at the heart of our initiative, as we highlight those dedicated to preserving and reinterpreting traditional African crafts, textiles, and techniques, ensuring that the continent’s rich heritage continues to inspire future generations. We are committed to promoting inclusivity and diversity, making sure that designers from all backgrounds and regions across Africa have the opportunity to participate and be celebrated. This inclusivity ensures that a wide range of voices and perspectives shape the global fashion narrative. Moreover, our initiative aims to have a lasting impact on communities by supporting local artisans and creating jobs within the fashion value chain. By doing so, we drive economic growth and social development across the continent, ensuring that the success of African fashion is shared by many.

