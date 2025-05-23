Connect with us

Cuisine Events News Promotions

Burger Week Is Back | June 16th to 26th

BN TV Cuisine

Raphiat's Lifestyle Shows Us How to Make the Tastiest Chicken-Stuffed Crêpes Ever!

BN TV Cuisine

Cooking With Ijey Has a Coconut Shortbread Recipe You’ll Want to Save

BN TV Cuisine

Watch Daniel Ochuko Cook Up a Nutritious Pot of Anambra-Style Oha Soup

BN TV Cuisine

Asun Rice That’ll Have You Coming Back for Seconds | Here’s How Raphiat's Lifestyle Does It

BN TV Cuisine

Your Taste Buds Deserve This Creamy Turkey Shawarma by Daniel Ochuko

BN TV Cuisine

Butter, Spice & Everything Nice: Raphiat’s Chicken Curry & Rice Recipe Is the Comfort Food We’re Craving

BN TV Cuisine

Raphiat’s Lifestyle Shows Why Corn Belongs in Your Pepper Soup

BN TV Cuisine

Looking for a Healthy, Easy & Filling Meal? Kwankyewaa's Kitchen Has the Perfect Anytime Recipe

BN TV Cuisine

These Jerk Turkey Wings Might Be the Best Thing You’ve Ever Baked

Cuisine

Burger Week Is Back | June 16th to 26th

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Get ready to sink your teeth into pure indulgence as Burger Week is back and juicier than ever! From June 16th to 26th, join the celebration of all things burger in Lagos and Abuja, proudly presented in collaboration with Providus Bank.

Awari by Lost in a City is excited to kick off this year’s Restaurant Week series with the fan-favorite Burger Week. For 10 mouthwatering days, over 60 top restaurants will serve up an exclusive Buy One, Get One Free burger offer, guaranteed to satisfy your cravings.

But that’s just the beginning. Throughout Burger Week, gear up for:

  • Burger Eating Competitions
  • Burger Challenges
  • Exciting Giveaways

Whether you’re a burger enthusiast or just in it for the vibes, there’s something for everyone.

Don’t miss out on the burger celebration of the year! Download and sign up on Awari to explore participating restaurants, view special offers, and plan your burger adventure.

Follow for updates:

@lostinlagos12

@lostinabuja12

@awariapp

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Lost in a City

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php