Burger Week Is Back | June 16th to 26th

Get ready to sink your teeth into pure indulgence as Burger Week is back and juicier than ever! From June 16th to 26th, join the celebration of all things burger in Lagos and Abuja, proudly presented in collaboration with Providus Bank.

Awari by Lost in a City is excited to kick off this year’s Restaurant Week series with the fan-favorite Burger Week. For 10 mouthwatering days, over 60 top restaurants will serve up an exclusive Buy One, Get One Free burger offer, guaranteed to satisfy your cravings.

But that’s just the beginning. Throughout Burger Week, gear up for:

Burger Eating Competitions

Burger Challenges

Exciting Giveaways

Whether you’re a burger enthusiast or just in it for the vibes, there’s something for everyone.

Don’t miss out on the burger celebration of the year! Download and sign up on Awari to explore participating restaurants, view special offers, and plan your burger adventure.

Follow for updates:

@lostinlagos12

@lostinabuja12

@awariapp

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Lost in a City