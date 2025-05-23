Introducing the Crowned Winner of The Misters of Nigeria 2025, Somto Nnoruga!



The 2025 edition of The Misters of Nigeria competition concluded on Saturday, May 11, with an elaborate grand finale that brought together industry stakeholders, corporate sponsors, and an enthusiastic audience in the heart of Lagos.

The event, known for being one of Nigeria’s foremost male pageant platforms, showcased the talent, discipline, and cultural pride of 21 finalists representing various states across the country.

Following a competitive selection process and an intense show, Somto Alexander Nnoruga, representing Abia State, emerged as the overall winner and was officially crowned Mister Nigeria 2025. Nnoruga will go on to represent Nigeria next month at Manhunt International, the oldest male beauty competition in the world, which will be held in Thailand.

However, the event extended far beyond the crowning of a single titleholder. Five other contestants were also awarded major national titles, each qualifying them to represent Nigeria on various global stages later this year.

These include Mbamara Bethel Chidera, who represented Adamawa State and was named Mister International Nigeria 2025; Victor Ngoka, representing Zamfara State, who received the title of Mister Global Nigeria; David Eyo, representing Lagos, who was awarded the title of Caballero Universal Nigeria; Chidi Udengwu, who competed on behalf of Abuja and was crowned Mister of Nigeria Universe; and Godwin Awaji of Rivers State, who took home the title of Mister Cosmopolitan Nigeria.

In addition to the national titles, many special awards were presented to recognize standout qualities among the contestants. Morah Tochukwu Gabriel from Bauchi State received the Mister Congeniality award, acknowledging his camaraderie and spirit throughout the competition.



David Eyo, who already claimed one of the six major titles, also won Best Costume, thanks to his elaborate traditional ensemble that highlighted cultural innovation and craftsmanship. Several other awards were presented during the evening to honour performance, leadership, and excellence.

The success of this year’s event was made possible through the support of a wide array of sponsors and partners, including one of the telecommunications giant; MTN, luxury watch brand Maybrands, energy drink brand; Fearless, food and beverage conglomerate; Nestlé, boutique fashion house; 234byKiri, Quincy Wellness as well as Novatel Hotel, Lekki Conservation Center, Chi, ProStar, Phil Royce, Pearls End Apartment, and Norté Media, among others.

The backing of these brands helped elevate the production quality of the show and provided valuable resources to the contestants and the organizing team.

The 2025 Misters of Nigeria competition attracted a distinguished array of international guests, underscoring its growing prestige on the global pageant scene. Among the notable attendees was Josué Coulibaly, the reigning Mister Côte d’Ivoire 2025, who earned his title in January after a standout performance.

From Ghana is Kwame Nkrumah, the current Mister Universe Ghana. Additionally, in attendance was Phil Royce, an acclaimed Ivorian fashion designer renowned for his innovative designs and contributions to African fashion.

Their attendance not only celebrated the achievements of the contestants but also reinforced the event’s commitment to fostering cross-cultural connections and elevating the standards of male pageantry across the continent.

Misters of Nigeria 2025 was produced by The 97th Entertainment, under the leadership of Emmanuel Somto, who serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the organization.



Somto, who is known for creating and expanding the brand, worked closely with Saliu Momoh, the organization’s Chief Operating Officer, to execute the event.

The duo has been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the competition and branding the competition to emphasize personal development, cultural awareness, and global representation.

This year’s edition of Misters of Nigeria was held under the powerful theme “Man on a Mission,” a call to redefine masculinity beyond aesthetics and highlight purpose-driven leadership.

The theme challenged contestants to not only present themselves with confidence and style but to embody vision, impact, and responsibility in their personal and professional lives.

In the weeks following the competition, the newly crowned Mister Nigeria and his fellow titleholders will undergo further media training, brand partnerships, and preparatory sessions ahead of their international representations.

Stakeholders have expressed optimism that the 2025 class will not only compete but also stand out on the global stage.

With the successful execution of this year’s event, Misters of Nigeria continues to cement its reputation as the gold standard for male pageantry in Africa.

