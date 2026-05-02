Inside the Golden Morn “Golden Hunt”: The Moments That Made It Unforgettable

The Golden Morn Golden Hunt campaign came to an exciting close with its Grand Finale on Friday, April 24, 2026, held at Nestlé Nigeria’s Head Office in Ilupeju, Lagos. What started as a simple nationwide promo quickly grew into a movement that rewarded everyday Nigerians across the country.

Launched in January 2026, the Golden Hunt was built on an easy entry mechanic:, buy a promo pack, find a code, dial in, and stand a chance to win. This simple approach made participation accessible, leading to over 200,000 entries and more than 16,000 winners across multiple draws.

At the centre of it all was Ejiofor Akujieze, a small-scale grocery seller from Plateau State, who emerged as the ₦5 million grand prize winner. What made his story even more special was what happened after the announcement.

In a heartfelt follow-up, the Golden Morn team visited Ejiofor at his home to celebrate the win with him and his family. The moment turned into a joyful gathering, filled with cheers, laughter, and emotional reactions as loved ones came together to share in the life-changing news. It was a powerful reminder that beyond the prizes, the campaign created real impact in real homes.

Beyond the grand prize, winners walked away with cash prizes ranging from ₦10,000 to ₦1 million, along with smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and airtime rewards.

Speaking on the campaign, Omofasa Orhiunu, Category Manager for Healthy Cereals at Nestlé Nigeria, highlighted that Golden Morn has always been part of everyday Nigerian life, and the Golden Hunt was designed to give both loyal and new consumers a rewarding and accessible experience.

By tying participation to smaller, more affordable pack sizes, the campaign ensured inclusivity, allowing more Nigerians to take part without financial strain. This approach ultimately drove its wide reach and success.

As the Golden Hunt wraps up, it leaves behind thousands of winners and one clear message, sometimes, simple moments like breakfast can lead to something truly life-changing.

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