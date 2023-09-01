Connect with us

Her Summit 2023: Get Ready to Be Inspired by These Amazing Women

Her Network is proud to announce an exceptional roster of speakers for the upcoming Her Summit, a much-anticipated event designed to inspire and empower progressive women.

The second annual Her Summit, powered by the global inspirational and lifestyle platform Her Network, is scheduled for Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lagos. Her Summit promises an immersive experience filled with transformative insights and empowering messages.

We are ecstatic to reveal our illustrious lineup of speakers for Her Summit 2023, said Nkem Onwudiwe, the founder of Her Network and convener of Her Summit. Each speaker possesses an unparalleled wealth of knowledge and experiences that will undeniably ignite a fire within every attendee, empowering women to chase their dreams and aspirations with resolute determination to move forward fearlessly.

The keynote speech will be delivered by Betty Irabor, the founder of a leading African lifestyle magazine, Genevieve, an author and an executive leader with extensive experience and accomplishments in publishing, entrepreneurship, speaking, and advocating for mental health and wellness. 

The Her Summit will feature a lineup of inspiring speakers, including;
Dr Tinuade Sanda, Managing Director/CEO EKO Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)
Onyekachi Eke, Director for Global Markets, West Africa at IE University, Spain
Stephanie Busari, CNN Senior Editor West Africa
Mary Ojulari, MD Westar Associates (Mercedes-Benz Nigeria)
Debbie Larry-Izamoje, Chief Operating Officer, Brila Media
Odiri Erewa-Meggison, External Affairs Director British American Tobacco West & Central Africa
Dr Tewa Onasanya, Founder Exquisite Magazine
Mayokun Owolabi, Regional Operations & Partnerships Manager West Africa, Flutterwave
Victoria Ajayi, Deputy Chief Financial Officer at TVC Communications
Sandra Tuboereni, Creative Director of TUBO alongside other outstanding women of impact. 

The Her Summit 2023 will feature panel discussions on a variety of topics, including:

  • Navigating Her Career
  • Her Digital Transformation Era
  • Reclaiming Her Power
  • Monetizing & Investing in Her Future
  • Practical AI Tools For Enhanced Productivity
  • On Her Game
  • Leveraging Leadership

These sessions will provide diverse insights and actionable strategies for women to thrive in their respective fields. 

Supported by IE University, Flutterwave, Heirs General Insurance, Nestle and Elect HER, Her Summit offers women a remarkable chance to come together, learn, and grow while being inspired by captivating speakers, paving the way for a transformative experience that propels attendees forward in their personal and professional journeys.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Her Summit

