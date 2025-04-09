From Unmuted Mics to Screen Shares—These Embarrassing Work Moments Are Too Relatable

“Can you see my screen?”

“Yes, we can.”

And just like that, you launch into your presentation — only to realise, a little too late, that what’s on display isn’t the quarterly report, but an offer letter from a new company. One that begins with a loud and proud “Congratulations!” and details how thrilled they are to have you join their team. Awkward? Absolutely. Hilarious? Without a doubt. Embarrassing? That too.

In a world where remote work has become the norm, these kinds of slip-ups are almost inevitable. X (formerly Twitter) user Nathan recently shared one such cringe-worthy moment. According to him, a colleague once forgot to stop sharing their screen during a work call — with 19 people on it, mind you — and casually opened and read through an offer letter from another company. They were so engrossed, they didn’t even notice until someone had to politely remind them that they were still screen-sharing. Imagine the panic. Their cheeks must have flushed right into next week.

After Nathan’s post, the comments rolled in. Turns out, the internet has plenty of these stories. Some laugh-out-loud funny, others jaw-droppingly awkward.

So if you’ve ever said the wrong thing on mute (or unmute), accidentally turned on your camera mid-snack, or yes, revealed your secret job hunt during a Zoom call, you’re not alone.

Read on for some of the internet’s most embarrassing virtual meeting moments.

The most embarrassing work-related thing I’ve witnessed, is someone who forgot to stop sharing their screen on a call and was reading through the offer letter they just received from another company. — Nathan (@OIuwatosin) April 7, 2025

“Hey …, wanted to let you know you’re still sharing your screen by the way”.

For a call of 19 people. Lol! Since that day I’ve been paranoid about screen sharing — Nathan (@OIuwatosin) April 7, 2025

Once, years ago, I didn’t realise my colleague was sharing her whole screen on a call so I messaged her while someone was speaking saying “he has no idea what he’s talking about” and the message popped up on her screen 💀 — Ghausia • غوثیہ (@GhausiaSpeaks) April 7, 2025

During the COVID period in 2020, my teammate forgot to mute himself during our company-wide Zoom call. He took a phone call during our Monday morning virtual meeting and said to the person on the other end, “Bro, I go call you back; I dey inside one very stupid meeting.” https://t.co/dw5OUp8aYS — Adeoluwa Gbaja (@Gbaja_Adeoluwa) April 7, 2025

A colleague slept off & kept snoring on a Teams due to working late into the midnight. The lead allowed him sleep & snore for like 1hr before removing him on the call.

He didn’t believe it the next morning. — TunjiTunez📈 (@salamibasit) April 7, 2025

My old supervisor forgot to stop sharing his screen & pulled up an email thread requesting termination of an employee who was in the meeting…watching him share his screen… https://t.co/8FS1b2I4Qj — Dani (@DaniDreamy_) April 7, 2025

We were on a call with a client, they were sharing their screen, the discussion was getting heated (the usual “why can’t you do this” “because the software literally isn’t built for that purpose” argument) while they’re sharing they pull up their internal group chat where they… — ✨Muscle Mommy✨ (5’3 btw) (@paymusclemommy) April 9, 2025

Had a guy walking with his laptop on zoom call camera down as he went to his desk at home showing everyone he was in his underwear. 30 colleagues online. Mortifying. — Renagle Bagel (@renaglebagel) April 8, 2025

Client sent me their payslip once by mistake, which was called ‘May 2020’, instead of a report called ‘Final May 2020’…

He asked me to delete it and I forgot. A week later at a meeting with 30 people on it (including him), I shared his payslip on screen instead of the report. — Up West Esso (@UpWestEsso) April 8, 2025

Someone left their mic unmuted during an online training course during a break and everyone could hear them getting it on in the background… — The Honest to Goodness Truth (@THTGTruth) April 8, 2025

1. A friend was attending a regional leaders’ prayer meeting & was to share the recording for learning and record purposes only yo find he snored through a whole 45 minutes of the 1 hour session — Dr. APKK 👩‍⚕️👩‍🔬👩‍🏭👩‍🔧🇺🇬🇿🇦🇹🇿🇰🇷🇮🇱 (@KuddizaAmos) April 8, 2025

Kinda like when an old boss of mine meant to share the resume of a new hire and instead shared the offer letter with their salary. Which was more than what we were all making and this person didn’t have a degree or experience 🙂 we all got raises after lol — SEK-C (⁠๑⁠˙⁠❥⁠˙⁠๑⁠) (@SueTee22) April 8, 2025