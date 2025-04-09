Connect with us

From Unmuted Mics to Screen Shares—These Embarrassing Work Moments Are Too Relatable

Someone forgot to stop screen sharing during a Zoom meeting, and the awkward work-from-home stories that followed? Total second-hand embarrassment.
Can you see my screen?”
Yes, we can.”

And just like that, you launch into your presentation — only to realise, a little too late, that what’s on display isn’t the quarterly report, but an offer letter from a new company. One that begins with a loud and proud “Congratulations!” and details how thrilled they are to have you join their team. Awkward? Absolutely. Hilarious? Without a doubt. Embarrassing? That too.

In a world where remote work has become the norm, these kinds of slip-ups are almost inevitable. X (formerly Twitter) user Nathan recently shared one such cringe-worthy moment. According to him, a colleague once forgot to stop sharing their screen during a work call — with 19 people on it, mind you — and casually opened and read through an offer letter from another company. They were so engrossed, they didn’t even notice until someone had to politely remind them that they were still screen-sharing. Imagine the panic. Their cheeks must have flushed right into next week.

After Nathan’s post, the comments rolled in. Turns out, the internet has plenty of these stories. Some laugh-out-loud funny, others jaw-droppingly awkward.

So if you’ve ever said the wrong thing on mute (or unmute), accidentally turned on your camera mid-snack, or yes, revealed your secret job hunt during a Zoom call, you’re not alone.

Read on for some of the internet’s most embarrassing virtual meeting moments.

