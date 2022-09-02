Farida Yahya: Here’s how you Can Manage a Remote Team Effectively

In 2020, many businesses were inoperative due to the onslaught of COVID-19. For this reason, many businesses had to look for other ways to meet the needs of their customers. The virtual/remote style became a thing amongst business owners. And even now, while everything has returned to normal, some businesses still work remotely. However, remote work comes with its challenges which could affect your team’s performance. Some of these challenges include lack of face-to-face supervision, poor communication, social isolation, poor resources, lack of team cohesion and external distractions. That’s why some business owners struggle to manage their teams remotely, but you don’t have to.

Here are six ways you can manage a remote team effectively:

Schedule Daily Check-Ins

You can call this a roll call. Members of an in-office team must sign in and make their presence known once they get to the office. With your remote team, you can schedule a daily check-in every morning before you all get to work. Such check-ins can be an avenue to inform your staff of new developments and remind them of tasks that they have to execute.

Set Expectations and Rules

Setting expectations for your team will serve as a guideline they can work with. Your expectations should be well communicated and clearly stated, so there would be no misrepresentation of responsibilities. Similarly, your remote team needs established internal rules, working conditions and organised time frames for work to flow efficiently.

Optimise Technology

You cannot effectively manage a remote team if you don’t leverage technology. Your Zoom conferences, WhatsApp texting, Slack workspace and Gmail messaging are all internet supported. Optimising technology will make an already tricky job easier for you.

Over-communicate

Employees can sometimes be complacent with their work. That is why communication is very important. To get the most from your remote team, you need to set specific hours to reach out to them.

During these designated hours, have your team tell you how far they have gone with their tasks. Ask questions about any difficulty they may be experiencing and how long it will take them to complete their tasks. That way, you can manage workflow and ensure that everyone is on one page.

Practice Flexibility and Empathy

Managing a remote team can be fraught with a lot of challenges. Some of your team members may be married with kids or single. They may have home offices that enable them to work without distractions or not. They may live in areas with poor internet connectivity.

The point is, as a remote team manager, you need to understand each worker’s peculiar situation. Their working conditions may not always be perfect. Be open-minded and flexible enough to make room for occasional lapses.

Secondly, you need to practice empathy because employees thrive better where their mental and psychological health is appreciated. Empathy will elevate the creativity and productivity of your team.

Organise a Virtual Hangout

Lastly, all work and no play reduces team performance. Just as you would for an in-office team, organise virtual activities for your remote team. A virtual hang-out can include virtual games, happy hour and other fun activities to solidify your work culture with your remote team. It also encourages social interactions and team bonding.

These steps seem pretty straightforward, but implementing them would require adequate preparation and consistency. Over time, you will be better equipped to manage your remote team.