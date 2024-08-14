Farida Yahya: How Empathy Improves Effective Leadership in a Workplace

Empathy is often lauded as a cornerstone of effective leadership. It fosters trust, boosts morale, and can lead to innovative solutions. However, there’s a common misconception that being empathetic means being a pushover. It’s essential to understand that empathy and efficiency are not mutually exclusive. They can complement each other to build high-performing, resilient teams. The key lies in striking a balance between compassion and clarity. Leaders who can genuinely connect with their team members while maintaining clear expectations and boundaries are more likely to build strong, productive teams.

Servant leadership is a prime example of empathy in action. Leaders like Nelson Mandela and Mother Teresa demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving others while achieving remarkable results. Nelson Mandela, known for his compassion and resilience, emphasised the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation. He built a united nation by listening to different perspectives and finding common ground. While he was empathetic, he was also firm in his pursuit of justice and equality. Mother Teresa, renowned for her selfless service to the poor, was a beacon of compassion. She created a strong organisation based on empathy and care. Meanwhile, she was also a disciplined leader who set clear goals and expectations for her team.

By studying these leaders, we can learn valuable lessons about balancing empathy with efficiency. Empathetic leaders often find themselves in a dilemma. On one hand, they want to create a supportive environment where team members feel valued and heard. On the other, they must ensure that the team is meeting its objectives and deadlines. It’s a tightrope walk that requires careful navigation. To achieve this balance, a leader must adopt a few strategic ways. These strategies have particularly worked for me.

Set clear expectations

Define roles and responsibilities. Clearly outline each team member’s role and expectations. This provides a framework for accountability. Also, ensure everyone understands the team’s objectives and how their individual contributions fit into the bigger picture. Meanwhile, as much as you’re trying to create an open communication environment, you must also establish boundaries. While empathy is crucial, it’s equally important to set boundaries and make each individual understand where they fit and stand. This prevents team members from overstepping or taking advantage.

Actively listen and give feedback

Try to encourage open communication. Create a safe space for team members to share their thoughts and concerns. Practice active listening too. Show genuine interest in what your team members are saying. Provide constructive feedback by offering honest, respectful and helpful criticism.

Empowerment and delegation

Once you’ve provided constructive criticism, trust your team. Believe in their abilities and empower them to make the right decisions. Delegate tasks effectively based on team members’ strengths and skills. Provide support and offer guidance and resources when needed.

Prioritise self-care

Leaders who take care of themselves are better equipped to care for others. Balance work and personal life to prevent burnout and avoid taking on too much responsibility.

Empathy is a powerful tool for building strong teams, but it must be coupled with effective leadership skills. By setting clear expectations, listening actively, empowering team members, and prioritising self-care, leaders can create a supportive and productive environment. Empathy is not a weakness; it’s a strength that, when combined with clear boundaries and effective communication, can lead to remarkable results.

Feature Image by Christina Morillo for Pexels