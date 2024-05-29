Connect with us

Moniepoint: Celebrating Children and Promoting Financial Literacy in Low-Income Communities

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

The acclaimed Madiba and one of Africa’s wisest statesmen, Nelson Mandela once said, “the true character of society is revealed in how it treats its children.” This speaks to the critical role children play in defining the future of a country and in appreciating the precious value that children bring to families, communities and nations.

On Thursday, May 23, 2024 is a day that many children in one of Lagos’s low-income and underserved communities will never forget in a hurry. Moniepoint and Let It Shine Academy (LISA), partnered to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day event with fanfare and a significant dose of financial literacy education.

Financial literacy is a critical life skill that empowers children to make informed decisions about money, budgeting, saving, and investing among other issues. By teaching kids about financial matters early on, we equip them with the tools they need to not only become financially responsible adults but contribute positively to the country’s socio-economic development.

The event which held at the LISA facility in Lagos, saw students receive goodies that include with school bags, books, educational tablets and learning accessories to power academic aspirations, as volunteers from Moniepoint took them through interactive and engaging sessions around earning money and personal financial management so as to instill a positive culture of financial literacy.

Speaking to Moniepoint’s observance of Children’s Day, Aderayo Adesokan, Manager, Brand and Communications, Moniepoint said,

We are here at LISA to celebrate Children’s Day with the kids. For us at Moniepoint, we are firm believers in powering the dreams of not just businesses or individuals but those associated with them, especially a vulnerable segment like the children.

We believe that we can serve as a catalyst to their dreams while helping them understand that as a brand we exist to ensure a society where everyone experiences financial happiness and we’ll be there for them.

We are excited that this platform has afforded us the opportunity to introduce these kids to critical life changing skills around financial inclusion and literacy, and help them better under the concept of money.

It is our expectation that armed with the information and skills that they have received, they in turn are well positioned and better able to educate their friends and family such that Nigeria’s socio-economic development is safe guarded even as all stakeholders continue to work towards entrenching UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

According to Damilola Feyide, Founder & Executive Director of LISA,

At LISA, we’re not just teaching; we’re elevating communities through digital empowerment, creative learning, and skill development. We believe in equipping the youth for a rapidly evolving future where they can thrive and lead. I am grateful to Moniepoint for supporting our vision and bringing the dreams of a lot of the kids to pass.

They have demonstrated in very clear tones by their actions that it is possible to end neglect and marginalization & provide equal opportunity for children to fully develop especially in underserved communities.

Moniepoint provides over 3 million people and businesses across Nigeria with access to banking, payments processing, loans and business management tools that they need with a view to helping them thrive and contribute to economic growth while driving financial inclusion across the country.

LISA is empowering Nigeria’s future by providing free & quality secondary education for children from low-income households and marginalized kids.

Click here to relive the moments from the event.

Related Topics:
