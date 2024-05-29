Beauty Queen Turned Eco-Leader: Tomi Salami’s Interactive Program Inspires Environmental Awareness in Lagos Youth

Focused on fostering environmental awareness among young Lagosians, Tomi Salami, a former beauty queen, has introduced a new educational program on environmental sustainability.

Leveraging her experience in beauty, tourism, arts, culture, and climate action, former international beauty queen Tomi Salami has launched a campaign promoting environmental responsibility.

Her initiative, titled the “Catch Them Young” Environmental Awareness Convention with the theme, “Our Cleaner, Greener Future” aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on Sanitation, Clean Energy, Climate Action & Environmental Preservation. The program’s core mission is to foster a deep understanding of environmental issues among young people and empower them to become proactive in addressing these challenges within their communities.

Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders, and it’s crucial that they understand how their actions affect the environment, Salami explains. Through education and active participation, we can nurture a generation that prioritizes sustainability and is equipped to tackle the environmental issues facing our world.

Salami’s initiative includes engaging interactive sessions by experts in the industry, environmental activists, celebrities and major inspirational figures in Nigeria. These sessions are designed to be educational and engaging, encouraging students to think critically about their role in preserving the environment.

At the end of the sessions, Environmental-themed educational Comic Books as well as goodie bags will be distributed to all students for free. The Catch Them Young” Environmental Awareness Convention is proudly supported by the Lagos State Government via the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

Students from various schools will be participating and it is projected that they will in turn be inspired to spread the message of environmental responsibility in their communities.

Salami’s commitment to humanitarian causes is not new. For many years, she has worked on numerous projects within and outside Nigeria aimed at making a positive impact in the world. Her latest initiative is particularly focused on student engagement, reflecting her belief that long-term change begins with educating the younger generation.

In her words,

By educating students, we are sowing seeds of awareness that will grow into a culture of sustainability.

As the initiative is flagged off in Lagos State, Salami and her team are hopeful that their efforts will inspire a ripple effect, leading to broader environmental initiatives and a more sustainable future for Nigeria.

Salami’s vision is clear: to empower students with the knowledge and tools they need to become environmental champions in their own right.

