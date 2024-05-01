Chaste Inegbedion: How The United Nation’s Summit of the Future Can Enhance Progress in Africa

In Africa, daily life is woven with resilience and innovation. Civil societies are emerging as the driving force behind progress. While attention often gravitates towards large-scale projects, grassroots initiatives that address local needs leave the most enduring impact. In sub-Saharan Africa, children face hazardous routes to school due to a lack of pedestrian safety infrastructure. Civil society initiatives stand as a beacon of hope, protecting the lives of the youth, and laying the groundwork for a future where education is accessible to all.

Across the continent, civil society organisations across the continent are working to break down the stigma and barriers surrounding menstruation, ensuring that girls can attend school without hindrance due to a lack of feminine hygiene supplies. Through innovative programs and advocacy, these organisations empower girls to realise their full potential. They are evident in the stunning landscapes of Zanzibar and the allure of Kenya.

The United Nations’ Summit of the Future (SOTF), scheduled for September 22-23, 2024, is an opportunity for Africa to showcase how more inclusive, sustainable, and equitable the continent is. Beyond mere diplomatic proceedings, it is a clarion call for effective international cooperation in addressing pressing challenges. At its heart, the summit embodies the promise of a new dawn — a commitment to accelerate progress and seize emerging opportunities. World leaders will chart a course towards a revitalised multilateral system through initiatives such as the Pact for the Future, a Global Digital Compact, and a Declaration on Future Generations.

For Africa, the summit offers a unique opportunity to strengthen cooperation, address governance gaps, and reaffirm commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals and the United Nations Charter. It is an opportunity for African governments and civil society to unite under a shared vision for a better future. The summit theme, #WeCommit, underscores the imperative for action; it will be held in Nairobi on May 9-10, and the subsequent Summit in New York.

How AI Can Support African Civil Societies and the Pact for the Future

As part of the objectives to be discussed at the summit, the Pact for the Future outlines advancing the use of AI as a powerful tool to support African civil societies. One of the applications is Generative AI, which has enormous potential in combating fraud in financial systems. Generative AI can significantly improve fraud detection tools by analysing massive amounts of data and generating synthetic data to address the cold start problem for new fraud models. This innovation not only strengthens financial systems against fraudulent activities but also promotes trust and integrity in the economic sphere.

Likewise, data integrity and consumer trust are critical considerations in the AI era. To harness the full potential of AI in achieving the objectives of the Pact for the Future, it is essential to establish clear and consistent data protection and privacy requirements. Policymakers should collaborate to align AI governance frameworks across borders, fostering a global environment of trust and collaboration. African civil societies can harness its transformative power to drive progress and prosperity by ensuring the responsible and ethical use of AI.

As African governments and civil society stakeholders prepare to converge at the Nairobi Civil Society Conference, they must recognise the transformative potential of AI in supporting their collective endeavours. By embracing AI technologies and fostering collaboration, African societies can overcome the challenges of our time and forge a legacy of progress and prosperity for future generations. Let us seize this moment together to chart a path towards a brighter future for Africa and beyond.

***

Feature Image by Mikhail Nilov for Pexels