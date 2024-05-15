Bloody Civilian Shuts Down Doubters in “Head Start” Video

Unfazed by negativity, Bloody Civilian – singer-songwriter and record producer, known as Emoseh Khamofu – releases the visuals for her latest track, “Head Start.”

Throughout “Head Start,” Civilian asserts her independence and unshakeable confidence. She rejects the need for validation, declaring that her enemies’ jealousy only fuels her determination to succeed.

“Head Start” marks Bloody Civilian’s long-awaited return since the critical acclaim of her self-written and produced EP, “Anger Management,” released last June. The track was further polished by mixing engineer Jake Gordon.

Directed by Bryan Ibeh and produced by Morenikeji Adebola, the captivating video brings Bloody Civilian’s message to life. Bloody Civilian, the artist herself, also takes on the role of executive producer.

Watch the video: