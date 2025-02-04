Wizkid & Bloody Civilian Among Artists Celebrated on Grammy-Winning Bob Marley Album

Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Bloody Civilian have been celebrated for their contributions to the Grammy-winning reggae album “Bob Marley: One Love (Music Inspired by the Film).” The album, which won Best Reggae Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards over the weekend, brings a fresh take to some of Marley’s most beloved songs. Following the win, Bob Marley’s team took to social media to thank the artists who helped make it a success, with Wizkid and Bloody Civilian among those recognised.

The 10-track album breathes new life into classics like “Natural Mystic,” “Exodus,” “Waiting in Vain,” “Three Little Birds,” “One Love,” “Redemption Song,” and “Is This Love.” Bloody Civilian opens the album with her version of “Natural Mystic,” while Wizkid delivers a new take on “One Love,” one of Marley’s most legendary songs.

Other artists featured on the project include Skip Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson, Grammy-winning R&B artist Daniel Caesar, country star Kacey Musgraves, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, soul artist Leon Bridges, and reggae stars Farruko and Shenseea.