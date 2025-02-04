Struggling to Keep Your Plants Alive? These Tips From a Plant Mum Will Keep Them Healthy

To water or not to water? Should I add more soil or just repot? Why are my plants slouching again? And wait, what’s with these holes? Bugs again?!

Houseplants bring a little piece of nature into our homes, improving air quality by removing carbon dioxide and toxins. More than that, they also add colour, vibrancy, and life to any space—whether it’s the living room, bedroom, kitchen, balcony, or even your study.

We bet you know all these, and that’s why you love plants so much! But taking care of them? That’s a whole different story. No matter how hard you try, they just seem to wither away.

If you can relate, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We spoke to Onyinye Claire, a dedicated plant mum, who shared her best tips for keeping houseplants healthy and thriving. According to Onyinye, every plant is unique and requires a different approach. “Some plants are considered low maintenance and only need watering once a month, while others, also labelled ‘low maintenance,’ need water once a week,” she says.

Here are some practical tips from Onyinye that you can start using right away:

Get to Know Your Plants

Before bringing a new plant home, do a little research. Understanding its needs will make plant care so much easier. Look into whether it thrives in direct or indirect sunlight, how often it should be watered, and whether it needs a humid or dry environment.

“I had to watch videos and research each plant I owned to learn how to take care of them properly,” Onyinye says. You should do that too, to equip yourself with the right information to give them the best care possible.

Create a Watering Routine

Improper watering is one of the biggest reasons houseplants struggle. Underwatering can cause wilting, brown leaf tips, and leaf loss, while overwatering can lead to yellowing, blackened leaves, and root rot.

Onyinye’s experience proves just how different plants can be. “I have a hahnii plant that hasn’t been watered in three weeks, and it’s thriving well. But my white aglaonema starts slouching the moment it goes a week without water.”

⁠Find the Right Light

Plants need sunlight to survive, but too much or too little can cause problems. Your first instinct might be to place your houseplant on a windowsill, but some plants can’t handle direct sunlight and may burn. Others might need more exposure to stay healthy.

“Once in a week, I take the ones that love the sun a bit closer to my window for a while,” Onyinye explains. “I avoid keeping them too close to the sun or for a long time because houseplants don’t need a heavy amount of light, else they’d burn.”

⁠Use the Right Soil Mix

“Sand alone doesn’t work,” Onyinye warns. Some plants need a mix of coco peat, perlite, and porous soil to ensure good drainage. If the soil holds too much water, the roots can rot, eventually killing the plant.

A well-balanced potting mix helps regulate moisture levels, preventing the soil from becoming too wet or too dry.

Watch Out for Root Rot

If you notice your plant’s roots turning dark brown or black, feeling mushy, or smelling bad, root rot has likely set in. This is often caused by overwatering or letting the plant sit in water for too long.

Healthy roots should be firm and light in colour—either white or cream. If you spot root rot, the best way to save your plant is by propagating it in fresh soil.

More Tips for Thriving Houseplant

If you notice pests, repot the plant with fresh soil or use a pesticide.

Fertilisers can encourage growth and keep your plants healthy, but be cautious with chemical fertilisers. Too much can harm the plant. It’s better to underuse than overuse.

Talk to your plants! “Lol, this one is personal,” Onyinye says, laughing. “I just feel like it makes the plants happy and it makes you happy too!”

Pay attention to changes in your plants. They’re always ‘talking’ to you through their leaves, stems, and overall appearance. The more you observe them, the better you’ll understand their needs.

***

Feature image by cottonbro studio for Pexels