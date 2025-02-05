Mo Abudu Launches Naija Creates to Elevate Nigeria’s Creative Economy

Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu is set to launch Naija Creates, an exciting new platform celebrating the best of Nigeria’s creative talent. Debuting in London this summer with Lagos Canvas as the headline sponsor, Naija Creates will spotlight Nigeria’s excellence across fashion, music, art, film, and food, while placing a strong emphasis on monetisation and global expansion for creatives.

Naija Creates builds on Abudu’s previous initiatives, including Africa Creates at the 2023 IMF World Bank Meetings and the Lagos Canvas series in 2024 and 2025, which brought creatives, investors, and policymakers together. With Nigeria’s creative economy projected to contribute over $15 billion to the GDP by 2025, the need for global partnerships and investment has never been more urgent.

The meeting was also attended by key stakeholders, including Fegho Umunubo, Special Assistant to the President on Digital & Creative Economy; Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President (OVP) on Communications & Media, Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to the President (OVP) on Economic Matters; and Esther Nkemdirim, Head of HR & Operations, EbonyLife Group.

Speaking about the launch, Mo Abudu shared:

Naija Creates is the next evolution of a journey I have been on for years, a journey to position Nigeria’s creative industries as global economic powerhouses. We are rich in talent, innovation, and culture, but we must go beyond celebration and into commercial success. Nigeria’s creative economy is a sleeping giant, and when structured correctly, it has the potential to rival oil and gas in economic impact. With Lagos Canvas leading the way and Naija Creates taking this mission global, we are making it clear, Nigeria’s brands and talents belong on the world stage, and we are here to make it happen.

Naija Creates will feature a curated exhibition showcasing Nigeria’s finest creative talents in fashion, music, art, film, and food. It will include investor roundtables designed to drive monetisation strategies for creatives, exclusive performances, fashion shows, food tastings and film screenings highlighting Nigeria’s global impact in entertainment, and networking and business matchmaking opportunities with global stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers.

See photos from the meeting in Abuja