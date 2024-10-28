Unveiling The Beatz Awards 9.0 Nominees | Celebrating Excellence in Nigerian Music Production

The countdown has officially begun for the 9th edition of The Beatz Awards, the prestigious event that celebrates the unsung heroes behind Nigeria’s booming music industry. Set to take place on November 16th, 2024, this year’s edition promises to be bigger and better than ever, honouring the masterminds behind Afrobeats’ global Success—producers, sound engineers, DJs, A&R specialists, and more.

This year’s nominees list is packed with top-tier talent from across the Nigerian music landscape, recognizing the creative powerhouses that elevate the artistry of the industry’s biggest stars.

From P.Priime and Blaise Beatz to Bloody Civilian and Saszy Afroshii, the field is stacked with nominees who have made their mark in music production over the past year.

Among the most anticipated categories are Afro Beat Producer of the Year, Music Video Director of the Year, and the desired Songwriter of the Year.

Major artists like Kizz Daniel, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, and the chart-topping duo Rema and Shallipopi are also in the running, having delivered standout collaborations that defined the sound of 2024.

This year’s awards celebrate emerging talent and innovators within the industry. Notable categories include the Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer of the Year, which honors future disruptors, and the Smirnoff Female Producer of the Year, recognizing women who make significant contributions to the creative landscape.

Additionally, two new categories have been introduced to further acknowledge key players in the ecosystem: A&R personnel and entertainment lawyers, who play vital roles behind the scenes in supporting the vibrant Nigerian music scene we cherish.

The official nomination list for The Beatz Awards 2024 are:

Category list for THE BEATZ AWARDS 2024

MALE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Too Busy To Be Bae – Kizz Daniel – P.PRIIME

Peace and Love – Yemi Alade ft. Ziggy Marley – VTEK

Go hard – Young Jonn – BLAISE BEATZ

Babylon – Patoranking, Victony- PHANTOM

Last Heartbreak Song – Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – LOUDDAAA

Do I (Remix) – Phyno ft. Burna Boy – JAYSYNTHS

Metaverse– Olamide– SEMZI

FEMALE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR Powered By Smirnoff

Let It Gô ´– Yôrkk – KLEROS

YBIL – QING MADI FT KIZZ DANIEL – SASZY AFROSHII

I Believe – Tolani & Qdot – DUNNIE

Escapism – Bloody Civilian ft. Fave, Tay Iwar – BLOODY CIVILIAN

Away – Yimeeka Ft Pheelz – YIMEEKA & PHEELZ

AFRO POP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Lowkey – Mayorkun – LARRYLANES

Big Big Things– Young Jon feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez– YUNG WILLIS

Higher– Burna Boy– DIBS TUNES

Uptown Disco – Olamide – SEMZI & ESKEEZ

Azaman – Rema – P.PRIIME & REMA

Go hard – Young Jonn – BLAISE BEATZ

Double – Kizz Daniel – AYZED

AFRO BEAT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

I Pray – Kcee & Oxlade – JAYSYNTHS

Too Busy To Be Bae – Kizz Daniel – P.PRIIME

Commona – Tiwa Savage ft. Olamide , Mystro – BLAISE BEATZ

Showa – Kizz daniel – AYZED

KOKO – D’banj – ESKEEZ

AFRO R&B PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Mistaken – Libianca FT. Oxlade, Chlöe – PHANTOM

All of Us – Kukbeatz & Ruger – KUKBEATZ

Last Heartbreak Song – Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – LOUDDAAA

Men Are Crazy – Simi ft Tiwa Savage – BIG FISH

GANGSTA – TEMS – SPAX

MMS – Asake ft Wizkid – P.PRIIME

Come Closer – Omah Lay – SEMZI

AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Borrow me your baby – Simi ft. Falz – VTEK

Do I (Remix) – Phyno ft. Burna Boy – JAYSYNTHS

Mc Oluomo – Odumodublvck – CROSS YDC

Bad Till Eternity – Blaqbonez ft. Zlatan – NORTHBOI

M.A.D – Zoro ft. Mohbad – DEEYASSO

Metaverse– Olamide– SEMZI

ASAP – Shallipopi – SIGNAL, YO X

AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Big baller – Flavour – JAYSYNTHS & SELEBOBO

Shutdown – Spyro ft. Phyno – MR SOUL

Her Excellency (Nwunye Odogwu) – Flavour – FLAVOUR, MASTERKRAFT & IFEANYI JOSHUA CHUKWU

Apple – Chike – AYKBEATS

Why – Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen. & Nsikak David – SPAX

Ogechi – Brown Joel, BoyPee, Hyce – DAWIE

Lipeka – Yemi Alade ft. Innoss’B – VTEK

AFRO SOUL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

For instance – Ric Hassani – KENZY BEATS, NUELBEATZ & AYKBEATS

Truth Is the New Cool – This Man – Brymo – BIG FOOT IN YOUR FACE

Man Not God – Chiké – DEEYASSO

Call on me – RIC HASSANI FT. BELLA SHMURDA – AYKBEATS

Soro – Skiibii FT. Balloranking – JAYSYNTHS

My way – Hotkid – NIPHKEYS

Iseoluwa – Fireboy – BASSIQALLY, NXRTH

AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Goodbye (Warm Up) – Ayra Starr ft. Asake – P2J

BABYLON – Patoranking Feat. Victony – PHANTOM

Loner – Bella Shmurda – SWANKII

Peace and Love – Yemi Alade ft. Ziggy Marley – VTEK

All I want – Simi – LOUDDAAA

Devil Wears White – Larry Gaaga, ODUMODUBLVCK, Patoranking – YUNG WILLIS

AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Ore Ofe Sha feat. Gbenga Akinfenwa & Jumoke Williams – ROTIMIKEYS

CARRY BODY – Mike Abdul ft Esther Igbekele & Adegboju twins – OLAITAN DADA

YOU ARE GREAT – Moses Bliss ft. Festizie, Neeja, Chizie, Son Music & Ajay Asika – HILLSPLAY

EL ROI– Prinx Emmanuel – PRINX EMMANUEL

YOU DO THIS ONE – Mercy Chinwo – SKERZ BEATZ

EVIDENCE – Tim Godfrey Ft. Moses Bliss – VIN MOKAY

DON JAZZY NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Ogechi – Brown Joel, BoyPee, Hyce – DAWIE

Okay – Magixx – ARIGINAL PROSSE

Loner – Bella Shmurda – SWANKII

Nsogbu – Peruzzi & Odumodublvck – V-STIX AND IROCK CLASSIC

Mc Oluomo – Odumodublvck – CROSS YDC

LOWKEY – Mayorkun – LARRYLANES

CRY(SHAYO) – Majeed feat. Lojay – CEE CEE

DJ MALE OF THE YEAR

DJ OBI

DJ YK MULE

DJ TUNEZ

DJ CONSEQUENCE

DJ SCOOPHY

TOBI PETER

SPACESHIP BILLY

DJ FEMALE OF THE YEAR

MS_DSF

DOPE CAESAR

DJ NANA

COMMISSIONER_DJWYSEI

DJ MICHELLE

DJ LAMBO

WANNI x HANDI

MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Showa – Kizz Daniel – TIMI JAY

Ngozi – Crayon & Ayra Starr – VTEK

EGWU – Chike ft Mohbad – NEWMIX

Romeo Must Die – Ruger ft. Bnxn – MILLAMIX

Big baller – Flavour – MIX MONSTA

Wave – Asake & Central Cee – MAGICSTICKS

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

MAX 102.3FM

COOL 96.9FM

VYBZ 94.5FM

UFM 88.5FM

RHYTHM 93.7FM

SOUNDCITY RADIO 98.5FM

ENTERTAINMENT STATION AWARD (TERRESTRIAL) OF THE YEAR

STV

TVC

SUPERSCREEN

ONTV

AIT

ENTERTAINMENT STATION AWARD (CABLE) OF THE YEAR

HIP TV

SOUNDCITY

MTV BASE

TRACE NAIJA

WAP TV

POP CENTRAL TV

ARTIST MANAGER OF THE YEAR

OLAJUMOKE OLAYIWOLA (THE CAKE) – Gimba, Walter Banks, P.Priime

SEAN OKEKE – REMA

ASA ASIKA – Davido

ALEXANDER OKEKE- Olamide / Fireboy

MUYIWA AWONIYI – Tems

PRIEST (SILENT LION) – Phyno

21BADDA (HAFEEZ) – Shallipopi

MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Lowkey – Mayorkun – DAMMY TWITCH

Oh My – Fireboy DML – JYDE AJALA

DND – Rema – MEJI ALABI

Go hard – Young jonn – TG OMORI

BABYLON – Patoranking Feat. Victony – DK

MuMu – DJ Neptune ft. Joeboy – PINK

OAP OF THE YEAR

KEMI SMALLZZ – COOL 96.9FM

DO2TUN – COOL 96.9FM

TOSAN WILTSHIRE – THE BEAT 99.9FM

FRANCIS SULE – 88.5 UFM

ILOOISE OMOHINMIN – 88.5 UFM

CERA – MAX 102.3FM LAGOS

KOLADE DOMINATE – Inspiration 92.3FM

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

ADEKUNLE GOLD – RODO

RIC HASSANI – Love & Romance

KIZZ DANIEL – DOUBLE

FIREBOY – ISE OLUWA

OMHA LAY – MOVING

REMA x SHALLIPOPI – BENIN BOYS

BURNA BOY – HIGHER

RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR

SPACESHIP

YBNL NATION

DMW

FLY BOY INC RECORD

MAVIN RECORD

DVPPER MUSIC

BLOG OF THE YEAR

LINDAIKEJI

BELLANAIJA

YNAIJA

INSTABLOG

MUFASA TUNDE EDNUT

ONLINE MUSIC PLATFORM OF THE YEAR

BOOMPLAY

NOTJUSTOK

TOOXCLUSIVE

AUDIOMACK

SPOTIFY

LIVE BAND OF THE YEAR

COOL ICE BAND

BANDHITZ

SHUGA BAND

ALTERNATE SOUND

VEENTAGE BAND

SHARP BAND

A & R OF THE YEAR

ADEYEMI AKINNIGBAGBE – Ditto Music

BIZZLE OSIKOYA – Plug Entertainment

OGAGUS – Chike

EKUNWE OSAS – MAVIN RECORDS

TEMI OLOWO-AKE – Native Records

ENTERTAINMENT LAWYER OF THE YEAR

MOTOLANI ALAKE

TOPE SALAMI

OYINKANSOLA “FOZA” FAWEHINMI

OLAJUMOKE OLAYIWOLA

AKINYEMI AYINOLUWA

This year’s Beatz Awards promises to be an unforgettable event, filled with star-studded performances, surprise guest appearances, and unforgettable moments that celebrate the genius of Nigeria’s music industry. November 16th, 2024, will be a night to remember, and fans can participate in the excitement by voting for their favourites.

Here is How to Vote:

Voting is now open! Show your support by casting your votes for your favorite producers, songwriters, directors, and other nominees via our official website: www.thebeatzawards.com. Make your vote count as we celebrate the creative talent that shapes Nigeria’s booming music scene.

For tickets, event updates, and further information, visit www.thebeatzawards.com or follow @thebeatzawards on social media.

Don’t miss the 9th edition of The Beatz Awards—celebrating the creators behind the music!

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Beatz Awards