Unveiling The Beatz Awards 9.0 Nominees | Celebrating Excellence in Nigerian Music Production
The countdown has officially begun for the 9th edition of The Beatz Awards, the prestigious event that celebrates the unsung heroes behind Nigeria’s booming music industry. Set to take place on November 16th, 2024, this year’s edition promises to be bigger and better than ever, honouring the masterminds behind Afrobeats’ global Success—producers, sound engineers, DJs, A&R specialists, and more.
This year’s nominees list is packed with top-tier talent from across the Nigerian music landscape, recognizing the creative powerhouses that elevate the artistry of the industry’s biggest stars.
From P.Priime and Blaise Beatz to Bloody Civilian and Saszy Afroshii, the field is stacked with nominees who have made their mark in music production over the past year.
Among the most anticipated categories are Afro Beat Producer of the Year, Music Video Director of the Year, and the desired Songwriter of the Year.
Major artists like Kizz Daniel, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, and the chart-topping duo Rema and Shallipopi are also in the running, having delivered standout collaborations that defined the sound of 2024.
This year’s awards celebrate emerging talent and innovators within the industry. Notable categories include the Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer of the Year, which honors future disruptors, and the Smirnoff Female Producer of the Year, recognizing women who make significant contributions to the creative landscape.
Additionally, two new categories have been introduced to further acknowledge key players in the ecosystem: A&R personnel and entertainment lawyers, who play vital roles behind the scenes in supporting the vibrant Nigerian music scene we cherish.
The official nomination list for The Beatz Awards 2024 are:
Category list for THE BEATZ AWARDS 2024
MALE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Too Busy To Be Bae – Kizz Daniel – P.PRIIME
Peace and Love – Yemi Alade ft. Ziggy Marley – VTEK
Go hard – Young Jonn – BLAISE BEATZ
Babylon – Patoranking, Victony- PHANTOM
Last Heartbreak Song – Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – LOUDDAAA
Do I (Remix) – Phyno ft. Burna Boy – JAYSYNTHS
Metaverse– Olamide– SEMZI
FEMALE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR Powered By Smirnoff
Let It Gô ´– Yôrkk – KLEROS
YBIL – QING MADI FT KIZZ DANIEL – SASZY AFROSHII
I Believe – Tolani & Qdot – DUNNIE
Escapism – Bloody Civilian ft. Fave, Tay Iwar – BLOODY CIVILIAN
Away – Yimeeka Ft Pheelz – YIMEEKA & PHEELZ
AFRO POP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Lowkey – Mayorkun – LARRYLANES
Big Big Things– Young Jon feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez– YUNG WILLIS
Higher– Burna Boy– DIBS TUNES
Uptown Disco – Olamide – SEMZI & ESKEEZ
Azaman – Rema – P.PRIIME & REMA
Go hard – Young Jonn – BLAISE BEATZ
Double – Kizz Daniel – AYZED
AFRO BEAT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
I Pray – Kcee & Oxlade – JAYSYNTHS
Too Busy To Be Bae – Kizz Daniel – P.PRIIME
Commona – Tiwa Savage ft. Olamide , Mystro – BLAISE BEATZ
Showa – Kizz daniel – AYZED
KOKO – D’banj – ESKEEZ
AFRO R&B PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Mistaken – Libianca FT. Oxlade, Chlöe – PHANTOM
All of Us – Kukbeatz & Ruger – KUKBEATZ
Last Heartbreak Song – Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – LOUDDAAA
Men Are Crazy – Simi ft Tiwa Savage – BIG FISH
GANGSTA – TEMS – SPAX
MMS – Asake ft Wizkid – P.PRIIME
Come Closer – Omah Lay – SEMZI
AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Borrow me your baby – Simi ft. Falz – VTEK
Do I (Remix) – Phyno ft. Burna Boy – JAYSYNTHS
Mc Oluomo – Odumodublvck – CROSS YDC
Bad Till Eternity – Blaqbonez ft. Zlatan – NORTHBOI
M.A.D – Zoro ft. Mohbad – DEEYASSO
Metaverse– Olamide– SEMZI
ASAP – Shallipopi – SIGNAL, YO X
AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Big baller – Flavour – JAYSYNTHS & SELEBOBO
Shutdown – Spyro ft. Phyno – MR SOUL
Her Excellency (Nwunye Odogwu) – Flavour – FLAVOUR, MASTERKRAFT & IFEANYI JOSHUA CHUKWU
Apple – Chike – AYKBEATS
Why – Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen. & Nsikak David – SPAX
Ogechi – Brown Joel, BoyPee, Hyce – DAWIE
Lipeka – Yemi Alade ft. Innoss’B – VTEK
AFRO SOUL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
For instance – Ric Hassani – KENZY BEATS, NUELBEATZ & AYKBEATS
Truth Is the New Cool – This Man – Brymo – BIG FOOT IN YOUR FACE
Man Not God – Chiké – DEEYASSO
Call on me – RIC HASSANI FT. BELLA SHMURDA – AYKBEATS
Soro – Skiibii FT. Balloranking – JAYSYNTHS
My way – Hotkid – NIPHKEYS
Iseoluwa – Fireboy – BASSIQALLY, NXRTH
AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Goodbye (Warm Up) – Ayra Starr ft. Asake – P2J
BABYLON – Patoranking Feat. Victony – PHANTOM
Loner – Bella Shmurda – SWANKII
Peace and Love – Yemi Alade ft. Ziggy Marley – VTEK
All I want – Simi – LOUDDAAA
Devil Wears White – Larry Gaaga, ODUMODUBLVCK, Patoranking – YUNG WILLIS
AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Ore Ofe Sha feat. Gbenga Akinfenwa & Jumoke Williams – ROTIMIKEYS
CARRY BODY – Mike Abdul ft Esther Igbekele & Adegboju twins – OLAITAN DADA
YOU ARE GREAT – Moses Bliss ft. Festizie, Neeja, Chizie, Son Music & Ajay Asika – HILLSPLAY
EL ROI– Prinx Emmanuel – PRINX EMMANUEL
YOU DO THIS ONE – Mercy Chinwo – SKERZ BEATZ
EVIDENCE – Tim Godfrey Ft. Moses Bliss – VIN MOKAY
DON JAZZY NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Ogechi – Brown Joel, BoyPee, Hyce – DAWIE
Okay – Magixx – ARIGINAL PROSSE
Loner – Bella Shmurda – SWANKII
Nsogbu – Peruzzi & Odumodublvck – V-STIX AND IROCK CLASSIC
Mc Oluomo – Odumodublvck – CROSS YDC
LOWKEY – Mayorkun – LARRYLANES
CRY(SHAYO) – Majeed feat. Lojay – CEE CEE
DJ MALE OF THE YEAR
DJ OBI
DJ YK MULE
DJ TUNEZ
DJ CONSEQUENCE
DJ SCOOPHY
TOBI PETER
SPACESHIP BILLY
DJ FEMALE OF THE YEAR
MS_DSF
DOPE CAESAR
DJ NANA
COMMISSIONER_DJWYSEI
DJ MICHELLE
DJ LAMBO
WANNI x HANDI
MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Showa – Kizz Daniel – TIMI JAY
Ngozi – Crayon & Ayra Starr – VTEK
EGWU – Chike ft Mohbad – NEWMIX
Romeo Must Die – Ruger ft. Bnxn – MILLAMIX
Big baller – Flavour – MIX MONSTA
Wave – Asake & Central Cee – MAGICSTICKS
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
MAX 102.3FM
COOL 96.9FM
VYBZ 94.5FM
UFM 88.5FM
RHYTHM 93.7FM
SOUNDCITY RADIO 98.5FM
ENTERTAINMENT STATION AWARD (TERRESTRIAL) OF THE YEAR
STV
TVC
SUPERSCREEN
ONTV
AIT
ENTERTAINMENT STATION AWARD (CABLE) OF THE YEAR
HIP TV
SOUNDCITY
MTV BASE
TRACE NAIJA
WAP TV
POP CENTRAL TV
ARTIST MANAGER OF THE YEAR
OLAJUMOKE OLAYIWOLA (THE CAKE) – Gimba, Walter Banks, P.Priime
SEAN OKEKE – REMA
ASA ASIKA – Davido
ALEXANDER OKEKE- Olamide / Fireboy
MUYIWA AWONIYI – Tems
PRIEST (SILENT LION) – Phyno
21BADDA (HAFEEZ) – Shallipopi
MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Lowkey – Mayorkun – DAMMY TWITCH
Oh My – Fireboy DML – JYDE AJALA
DND – Rema – MEJI ALABI
Go hard – Young jonn – TG OMORI
BABYLON – Patoranking Feat. Victony – DK
MuMu – DJ Neptune ft. Joeboy – PINK
OAP OF THE YEAR
KEMI SMALLZZ – COOL 96.9FM
DO2TUN – COOL 96.9FM
TOSAN WILTSHIRE – THE BEAT 99.9FM
FRANCIS SULE – 88.5 UFM
ILOOISE OMOHINMIN – 88.5 UFM
CERA – MAX 102.3FM LAGOS
KOLADE DOMINATE – Inspiration 92.3FM
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
ADEKUNLE GOLD – RODO
RIC HASSANI – Love & Romance
KIZZ DANIEL – DOUBLE
FIREBOY – ISE OLUWA
OMHA LAY – MOVING
REMA x SHALLIPOPI – BENIN BOYS
BURNA BOY – HIGHER
RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR
SPACESHIP
YBNL NATION
DMW
FLY BOY INC RECORD
MAVIN RECORD
DVPPER MUSIC
BLOG OF THE YEAR
LINDAIKEJI
BELLANAIJA
YNAIJA
INSTABLOG
MUFASA TUNDE EDNUT
ONLINE MUSIC PLATFORM OF THE YEAR
BOOMPLAY
NOTJUSTOK
TOOXCLUSIVE
AUDIOMACK
SPOTIFY
LIVE BAND OF THE YEAR
COOL ICE BAND
BANDHITZ
SHUGA BAND
ALTERNATE SOUND
VEENTAGE BAND
SHARP BAND
A & R OF THE YEAR
ADEYEMI AKINNIGBAGBE – Ditto Music
BIZZLE OSIKOYA – Plug Entertainment
OGAGUS – Chike
EKUNWE OSAS – MAVIN RECORDS
TEMI OLOWO-AKE – Native Records
ENTERTAINMENT LAWYER OF THE YEAR
MOTOLANI ALAKE
TOPE SALAMI
OYINKANSOLA “FOZA” FAWEHINMI
OLAJUMOKE OLAYIWOLA
AKINYEMI AYINOLUWA
This year’s Beatz Awards promises to be an unforgettable event, filled with star-studded performances, surprise guest appearances, and unforgettable moments that celebrate the genius of Nigeria’s music industry. November 16th, 2024, will be a night to remember, and fans can participate in the excitement by voting for their favourites.
Here is How to Vote:
Voting is now open! Show your support by casting your votes for your favorite producers, songwriters, directors, and other nominees via our official website: www.thebeatzawards.com. Make your vote count as we celebrate the creative talent that shapes Nigeria’s booming music scene.
For tickets, event updates, and further information, visit www.thebeatzawards.com or follow @thebeatzawards on social media.
Don’t miss the 9th edition of The Beatz Awards—celebrating the creators behind the music!
BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Beatz Awards