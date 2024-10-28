Samuel Alawode’s “Accroché” Starring Tina Mba, Ruby Akubueze & Cestus Sallah Brings Pan-African Heritage to Life

In “Accroché” (Hooked), a new film by the filmmaker Samuel Alawode, the cultures, languages, and shared struggles of three West African countries – the Republic of Benin, and Ghana – are brought to life in a gripping tale that presents a coming-of-age journey rooted in tradition, love, and the resilience of youth.

At the heart of the story is Senami Sejro, played by Senegalese actor Cestus Sallah, in his screen debut. Senami’s journey begins in a small fishing village in Benin, but when he earns a place at the University of Ibadan, he faces a new world of pressures, from family expectations and first love to his own battle with addiction. This complex portrait of youth explores how culture and personal ambition shape one’s path.

The film’s cultural resonance is amplified by a diverse cast that includes Nigerian stars like Tina Mba, Ruby Akubueze, Tope Tedela, and Funsho Adeolu. Beninese actor Idayat Ibrahim also joins the lineup, anchoring the story’s cross-cultural connections. They are all joined by by Cestus’s brother, Roger Sallah.

Written by Temi Hassan, known for “AM Sebla“, the screenplay draws from the linguistic diversity and shared challenges of West African communities. Temi’s inspiration came from his research on Badagry’s Ogu people, discovering ties between Nigerian, Beninese, and Togolese Ogu communities.

Filmed over five weeks across Badagry, Cotonou, Ghana, and the University of Ibadan, with dialogue in English, French, Fon, and Yoruba, “Accroché” captures both the beauty and challenges of modern West Africa.

Watch a teaser below: