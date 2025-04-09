AMVCA2025: Mercy Aigbe, Omoni Oboli & Ini Dima-Okojie Among Nominees for Best Supporting Actress

Supporting roles often carry the weight of a story—sometimes more than the leading roles themselves. At this year’s AMVCA, the nominees for Best Supporting Actress have proven that power isn’t measured by screen time but by impact. These women have taken their moments and transformed them into something unforgettable.

From established stars to rising talents, each nominee has brought something unique to the table. Whether it’s strength in vulnerability, an undeniable presence, or an emotional depth that adds layers to the film. These performances may not always be the loudest, but they stay with us long after the final scene.

Supporting roles are often the heart of a film, the glue that binds the story and the characters together. This year’s nominees embody that truth, reminding us that it’s not about how much time you have on screen, but how much you leave behind.

Let’s take a closer look at the women who’ve made an impact in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 11th AMVCA.

Meg Otanwa

Meg Otanwa’s performance as ISP Simbiat in ‘Inside Life‘ is nothing short of captivating. As the fierce villain, she easily balances strength with vulnerability, creating a character that lingers long after the credits roll.

The role pushed her to speak Yoruba, adding an extra layer of challenge, but Meg embraced it, bringing Simbiat to life in a way only she could.

Her Best Supporting Actress nomination at the AMVCA 2025 feels more than earned. Whether in ‘October’ 1 or ‘For Maria: Ebun Pataki,’ Meg has a knack for infusing authenticity and heart into every role, and Inside Life is no exception.



Tina Mba

Tina Mba’s performance in ‘The Ghost and The House of Truth’ showcases her incredible talent in bringing complex characters to life. As a grieving mother, she captures the depth of sorrow and loss with such raw vulnerability that the audience can’t help but feel her anguish. Her portrayal is both moving and empowering, as she navigates the painful journey of reconciling her past while seeking justice for her family.

Her Best Supporting Actress nomination at the AMVCAs is a well-deserved recognition of her remarkable craft. Whether in ‘Daughters of the Niger Delta’ or ‘The Bridge,’ Tina consistently delivers performances that are full of authenticity and emotional depth, securing her place as one of Nollywood’s most captivating actresses.

Ireti Doyle



Ireti Doyle shines in ‘All’s Fair in Love,’ portraying a devoted mother and wife caught between love and loyalty. Her performance expertly balances vulnerability with strength, capturing the emotional depth of a mother’s sacrifice and resilience.

Ireti’s ability to convey complex emotions with subtlety makes her portrayal unforgettable. Her Best Supporting Actress nomination at the AMVCA 2025 highlights her skill in bringing authenticity and heart to every role, solidifying her place as a respected Nollywood icon.

Ini Dima-Okojie

Ini Dima-Okojie delivers an outstanding performance in Skeleton Coast, portraying a character who is both strong and vulnerable in the face of danger. As she navigates a challenging environment, Ini brings an intense emotional depth to her role, capturing the strength of a woman determined to survive while also showing moments of vulnerability that add complexity to her character.

Her Best Supporting Actress nomination at the AMVCA 2025 highlights her versatility as an actress. Ini’s ability to embody diverse roles with such authenticity, whether in The Bling Lagosians or Battle on Buka Street, continues to set her apart, proving that she is one of Nollywood’s most compelling talents.

Mercy Aigbe

In the film, ‘Farmer’s Bride,’ Mercy portrays a character whose journey is both compelling and emotionally charged. Her performance captures the complexities of love, sacrifice, and personal growth, resonating deeply with audiences and critics alike. ​

Beyond ‘Farmer’s Bride,’ Mercy Aigbe’s illustrious career includes notable works such as ‘Ada Omo Daddy’ (2024) and ‘Thinline’ (2022), where she consistently showcases her versatility and depth as an actress. Her ongoing contributions continue to solidify her status as a respected and influential figure in the Nigerian film industry​

Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli’s nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 2025 AMVCAs comes as no surprise after her captivating performance in ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3.’ As a woman navigating societal pressures and personal sacrifice, Omoni delivers an emotionally charged portrayal that strikes a perfect balance of strength and vulnerability.

A Nollywood veteran, Omoni’s career is a testament to her versatility. From tackling social issues in ‘Wives on Strike’ to exploring complex relationships in ‘The First Lady,’ she consistently brings authenticity and depth to every role.

Darasimi Nadi

Darasimi Nadi is making waves in Nollywood with a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2025 AMVCAs for her performance as Rofi in ‘Aburo.’ In the film, she plays the sister of Aburo, a young street-smart boy whose athleticism leads him into dangerous territories. Darasimi’s portrayal adds layers to the story, grounding it with raw emotion and bringing depth to a role that tugs at the heart.

Though ‘Aburo’ is her breakout role, Darasimi has already demonstrated her impressive talent in other projects like ‘Obara’M,’ ‘Tòkunbò,’ and ‘The Pretty Ones Are the Loneliest.’