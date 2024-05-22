Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Ini Dima-Okojie, Mawuli Gavor & Damilola Adegbite Star in Pan-African Thriller "The Skeleton Coast"

Beauty BN TV Events Style

All You Need To Know About Nana Akua Addo's Futuristic Style for #AMVCA10

BN TV Career

Yanmo Omorogbe Talks Building a Fintech Company on the Final Episode (S1) of "Business and Booze"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Broda Shaggi, Diane Russet, Tobi Bakre... Meet The Cast of Elozonam's New Series "My Name Is Zozo"

BN TV Music

Kotrell Releases Uplifting Gospel Single "Only You"

BN TV Music

Tems Takes "Born In The Wild" & "Love Me Jeje" to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BN TV Music

Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng Ignite the Streets in "Jump" Music Video

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"I Shed Lateef to Become Ayinla" - Lateef Adedimeji on Playing Ayinla Omowura & More with Teju Babyface

BN TV Music

The Top 9 Contestants for “Nigerian Idol” Season 9 Have Been Revealed

BN TV TRAVEL

Explore Rio de Janeiro with renowned Nigerian Journalist Dimeji Alara | WATCH

BN TV

Ini Dima-Okojie, Mawuli Gavor & Damilola Adegbite Star in Pan-African Thriller “The Skeleton Coast”

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Skeleton Coast,” a thriller presented by a collaboration of Mondjila Studios and Play Network Studios debuted its trailer yesterday in France, at the Le Grey d’Albion Cannes during the ongoing 77th Cannes International Film Festival.

Leading the cast are actors from Nigeria’s Nollywood industry, and stars from South Africa, Namibia, and Ghana. Familiar faces include Thapelo Mokoena (South Africa), Ini-Dima Okojie (Nigeria), Tjuna Daringo (Namibia), Mawuli Gavor (Ghana), Damilola Adegbite (Nigeria), and Cindy Mahlangu (South Africa). Joining the cast also is the Hollywood veteran, Eric Roberts.

“The Skeleton Coast” is a thrilling adventure. Set against the infamous Skeleton Coast backdrop, the film follows a group of Black African scientists on a daring quest to find the mythical Blunamite gem. However, their pursuit takes an unexpected turn as they uncover a shocking secret beyond imagination.

The film is helmed by renowned director Robert O. Peters, alongside a team of executive producers (Panashe Daringo, Charles Okpaleke) and producer Rogers Ofime. Arafat Bello-Osagie joins the team as co-producer.

Director Robert O. Peters expresses his enthusiasm for the project: “This project has been a labour of love, a collaborative effort that celebrates the rich storytelling heritage of Africa. I am honoured to be a part of bringing this captivating tale to life on the silver screen, and I cannot wait to share it with audiences around the world.”

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Tinuke Atilade: How to Support New Mothers in Postpartum Care

Where Are The Butterflies?

Dennis Isong: How to Navigate Property Transaction During Pendency Period

Why is Anita Eboigbe Passionate About Nollywood and Media? Find Out in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Chioma Momah: Do You Love Multitasking? Here’s Why You Should Stop
css.php