Ini Dima-Okojie, Mawuli Gavor & Damilola Adegbite Star in Pan-African Thriller “The Skeleton Coast”

“The Skeleton Coast,” a thriller presented by a collaboration of Mondjila Studios and Play Network Studios debuted its trailer yesterday in France, at the Le Grey d’Albion Cannes during the ongoing 77th Cannes International Film Festival.

Leading the cast are actors from Nigeria’s Nollywood industry, and stars from South Africa, Namibia, and Ghana. Familiar faces include Thapelo Mokoena (South Africa), Ini-Dima Okojie (Nigeria), Tjuna Daringo (Namibia), Mawuli Gavor (Ghana), Damilola Adegbite (Nigeria), and Cindy Mahlangu (South Africa). Joining the cast also is the Hollywood veteran, Eric Roberts.

“The Skeleton Coast” is a thrilling adventure. Set against the infamous Skeleton Coast backdrop, the film follows a group of Black African scientists on a daring quest to find the mythical Blunamite gem. However, their pursuit takes an unexpected turn as they uncover a shocking secret beyond imagination.

The film is helmed by renowned director Robert O. Peters, alongside a team of executive producers (Panashe Daringo, Charles Okpaleke) and producer Rogers Ofime. Arafat Bello-Osagie joins the team as co-producer.

Director Robert O. Peters expresses his enthusiasm for the project: “This project has been a labour of love, a collaborative effort that celebrates the rich storytelling heritage of Africa. I am honoured to be a part of bringing this captivating tale to life on the silver screen, and I cannot wait to share it with audiences around the world.”

Watch the trailer below: