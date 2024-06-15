Watch All The Beautiful Moments From Sharon Ooja’s “Disco and Diamonds” Bridal Shower

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Sharon Ooja is celebrating her upcoming nuptials with a stunning bridal shower-themed “Disco and Diamonds” surrounded by her closest friends, including fellow industry stars Bisola Aiyeola, Jemima Osunde, Ini Dima-Okojie, Beverly Osu, Mimi Onalaja, and more. The bride-to-be was a vision in an embellished white knee-length dress. A shimmery makeup and a smile that could light up a room completed her radiant look.

Back in March, Sharon surprised fans with a heartwarming video announcing her official marriage – a civil ceremony. Now, the couple is gearing up for the next chapter: a church blessing and a traditional wedding.

Sharon will definitely be a breathtaking bride and everything about her bridal shower screamed fun! Check out the beautiful moments below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

