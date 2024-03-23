Connect with us

"A Few Months Ago I Said Yes to My Odogwu"... Sharon Ooja is Officially a Mrs!

The Ladies Open Up About Love in Episode 9 (S7) of "Skinny Girl In Transit"

Oluchi Amajuoyi Talks Women's Month & Playing the Role of Adanna in the Showmax Nigeria Original "Cheta'M"

Is Skinny Girl in Transit Season 7 Addressing Salient Societal Issues?

Double Blessings for Emeka Ike as He Celebrates Birthday and Welcomes a Baby Girl

Wedding Bells? A Baby? Watch Episode 6 (S2) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

"I'll Like to See More Stories Correcting Biases Around Women’s Realities" - Martha Ehinome

Episode 9 (S1) of "Dear Diane" is about Lies, Secrets & Karma | Watch

Timini Egbuson Talks New Projects, Relationship Status & More on Hawa Magaji's "Who's In My House"

Mo Abudu's Short Film "Dust To Dreams" is Set to be Directed by Idris Elba

Photo Credit: @bangraphy

Wedding bells have been ringing all year, and Nollywood star Sharon Ooja just joined the club. She recently announced on Instagram that she’s officially married.

Sharon said yes to her partner a few months ago, and they’ve now had their civil ceremony. She shared the news on Instagram with the caption,

A few months ago I said yes to my odogwu silencer as I call him as he came and silenced the noise, my Igbo king 😍civil ceremony done and dusted ink dried yes I’m fully a mrs as I type this 😍🙈… he brought the calm…I’ll say yes a thousand times to your kindness and good heart… yes a thousand times to the discipline and structure you bring… yes a thousand times to your absolute love and protection you are my best friend bro bro 🤣🤣our inside joke !! … dear husband This is fully the hand of God !!I prayed for this and God gave me fully ❤️Thank you Jesus for this gift of love the testimony is complete You did it Jesus take Your glory …❤️ counting down to our church blessing and traditional wedding ❤️❤️ proudly a mrs😍🙈

Amazing video by @davin.phelpsfilms
#crazyaboutUS24
#loveunitesUS24

