Nneka and Nnamdi’s Pre-wedding Shoot In The Bahamas Will Make Your Day!

While love at first sight is a thing that happens for some… For others like Nneka and Nnamdi, the third time is always a charm. 😍

Although, love might not have happened instantly when they met eight years ago… certainly, a seed was planted and it has blossomed over the years into something magical. Nnamdi finally took the ‘bulls by the horns’ and decided he was going to shoot his shot without looking back after fate made them cross paths the third time. Now, it’s love in the air for the sweethearts as they are set for a forever journey. Their pre-wedding shoot in the Bahamas is a breath of fresh air and we bet you’ll love every fame as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Nnamdi:

Our story started at the Umu Igbo Unite (UIU) annual convention in Chicago, Illinois, back in 2016. I first noticed a captivating young lady dancing near the stage during Flavour’s closing concert. Surprised that I hadn’t seen Nneka all weekend, I thought, “I need to approach her with my fine boy charm.” Unfortunately, as I made my move, the concert ended. However, I ended up talking to her and she shared her Instagram (the modern-day phone number). We continued our conversation on IG, where I discovered Nneka lived in New Jersey, was in school, and had a love for Afrobeats.

Let’s jump to 2019. I was attending a wedding in New Jersey and seized the opportunity to reconnect with Nneka after nearly three years of radio silence (tsk tsk). After jogging Nneka’s memory about our past, she reluctantly accepted my date invitation. Our evening unfolded at a Thai restaurant, concluding with a visit to an Afrobeats lounge. Beyond the realm of Instagram DMs, our reconnection deepened, leading to occasional phone conversations.

Fast forward to 2022, and I found myself at the iconic Apollo Theatre, attending an Adekunle Gold concert. As I shared post-concert photos with friends via AirDrop, a familiar name popped up in the suggestions—none other than Nneka! Can you believe the coincidence? I sensed destiny at play and realized this was not only my moment but also my final chance. No more three-year hiatuses, no more indecision, no more elaborate tales, no more wahala! On November 20, 2022, I took the plunge, calling Nneka, and since that day, our conversations have been #NNEVERENDINNG2024.

