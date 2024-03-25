Love In NYSC Camp! Abisoye and Collins’ Fairytale Is One Of Beautiful Adventures

One of our favourite things about the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is the opportunity it gives to create sweet love stories. Abisoye and Collins are beneficiaries of this… and Yes, their love story began in the NYSC camp. 🥰

Now, it’s a forever story for the lovebirds as they tie the knot in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. Abisoye looked radiant and Collins came through dapper. Before their white wedding, the Yoruba beauty and Delta-Igbo prince charming had a wholesome blend of love and culture with their traditional wedding. Their special bond was evident all through and we can’t get enough of the joyous atmosphere and sweet display of love in each of their photos

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

How we met

By the groom, Collins:

Abisoye and I met at NYSC Camp through mutual friends. Before we were introduced, I had seen her earlier in the day at Mami market purchasing a power bank and she looked overwhelmed. I tried to get her attention but she walked right past me; she didn’t even notice me or look in my direction. Well, as fate would have it, we were formally introduced through friends that night. Most of her friends were in my platoon, so she would come over to hang and I always saved her a seat… we got closer over time.

We got to know each other better and became really great friends. During our last week on camp, I asked her if she had planned on relocating or travelling for her master’s degree because I knew I was relocating soon. I saw a future with her and I didn’t want to miss out on it. We started dating right after camp and I made sure my last few months before relocating were memorable. Our relationship became a long-distance relationship for a year before she moved for her master’s. The rest, as they say, is history.

Talk about a stylish squad 😍

Abisoye and Collins also had a vibrant traditional wedding. Here’s how it went;

