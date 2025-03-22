No Labels, No Clarity: Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Talk Situationships

Connect with us

BN TV

Love without labels? Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong break down the messy reality of situationships.
Have you ever been in a situationship? If not, let’s break it down for you.

According to Toyosi EtimEffiong, a situationship is “like we are not dating, we are not in a relationship, but we are ‘good.’” In other words, it’s undefined, unclear, and often complicated.

Toyosi even explains that a situationship can exist even when both parties express feelings for each other, like when someone says, “I love you, but my mum says I have to marry the chairman’s daughter.” It’s a relationship, but not quite a proper one.

On this episode of The Transparent Talk Show with Daniel and Toyosi Etim-Effiong, the duo break down the concept of situationships, exploring the reality of non-committal relationships, how casual flings sometimes evolve into something more, and the classic lines people use to avoid defining things.

It’s the kind of relationship that leaves one person asking, “What are we really?”

Watch the episode below.

